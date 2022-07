AKRON, Ohio -- Lead is a poison that too often contaminates many aspects of urban life, inflicting widespread disease and disability. That burden is especially high in the Rust Belt, in cities like Akron and Cleveland, and the effects are felt disproportionately by the poor and marginalized, with children being the most vulnerable. For decades, states and the federal government have lagged in taking meaningful action. Little progress will come from waiting any longer. Local communities can come together to confront the issue, and cities must now take action where they can.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO