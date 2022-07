LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenager was hospitalized after a crash near Lowell just before midnight Saturday. The crash happened at 11:29 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Alden Nash and Foreman Street. The investigation showed that a 16-year-old from Alto was driving a truck westbound on Foreman when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and the vehicle was hit by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man from Belmont southbound on Alden Nash.

LOWELL, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO