China: Tesla EV Sales Reached New Record In June 2022

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China has fully recovered production and even achieved an all-time monthly record in June. We knew that it was coming when the estimated numbers were announced two days ago. Now, it's official. Last month, the total Tesla volume (retail sales in China and...

