Wimbledon 2022: Mansour Bahrami's highlights in invitational doubles

The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):___3:57 p.m.Elena Rybakina has won the women’s title at Wimbledon by beating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.Rybakina is the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. She was born in Russia but switched nationalities in 2018.The 17th-seeded Rybakina dropped only two sets in her seven victories at the All England Club.Rybakina, who turned 23 last month, is the youngest woman to win the Wimbledon title since a 21-year-old Petra Kvitova in 2011.___3:19 p.m.Elena Rybakina has won the second set of the women’s final at Wimbledon to even the score...
