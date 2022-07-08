Wimbledon 2022: Mansour Bahrami's highlights in invitational doubles

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina take centre stage at Wimbledon on Saturday and one will become a grand-slam winner for the first time.Both had failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals of a major before this week but have produced excellent runs and can create history for the countries they are representing.Jabeur, of Tunisia, could become the first female grand-slam winner from an Arab country and the continent of Africa while Moscow-born Rybakina, who switched international allegiances in 2018, will try to be the first Kazakhstani to secure major singles’ success in the sport.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO