In the past few years Alfa Romeo’s global sales have continued going down. From 83,438 units sold in 2018 it went down to 35,718 units in 2020 and to 25,964 units in 2021. Even on the U.S. market, things do not look too bright for the Italian maker. It tried a first return back in 2008 when it sold 100 8C Competizione supercar units, and then again in 2014 with the two-seat 4C sports car, but that also was not a success. In 2017, Alfa Romeo invested big and made a proper return with the launch of the Giulia range. But sales are not very encouraging as the company barely manages to sell 1,000 units per month in the U.S.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO