Kandi Burruss Claps Back After Marlo Hampton Comes for Todd Tucker

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlo Hampton has been coming for Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is having an eventful season as a first-time peach holder. She’s been clashing with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. When it comes to Kandi, she didn’t anticipate having any drama with Marlo. She’s...

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 1

Kandi Burruss Slams Sheree Whitfield + Accuses Her & Marlo Hampton of Being Jealous

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton’s fallout has been a hot topic on social media. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss are back on messy terms. Before the Season 14 premiere aired, both women admitted they did clash while filming. While they didn’t share what led to their major blowup in Jamaica, they did tell fans that they hashed things out. In fact, Marlo confirmed they had a bite to eat. Apologies were made. And they were back in a good place. When it comes to Marlo’s new peach, Kandi advocated for it. So she was surprised to have any problems with Marlo when they started filming the season. Interestingly enough, Marlo’s recent comments about Kandi have reignited their feud.
Marlo Hampton Responds to Backlash Over Comments About Kandi Burruss & Kenya Moore

Marlo Hampton is caught up in RHOA drama. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is having an eventful season as a first-time peach holder. She started off on good terms with everyone. However, she’s now back in a bad place with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. Marlo took issue with the comments both made about her La’Archive event. She also doesn’t like that both have questioned how she makes her money. And things have only worsened as the jabs continue on social media and in recent interviews. Interestingly enough, fans saw Marlo make controversial comments on the recent episode. Sheree was still processing the fact that Tyrone Gilliams stood her up in Philidelphia. She was devastated. Kenya figured it would be a good idea for them to lift her spirits.
Kim Fields Confirmed Kenya Moore Wasn’t the Reason She Left ‘RHOA’ — Here’s Why She Did

Actress and director Kim Fields made her TV debut in the 1970s in the age of 7, as the face of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup commercials. Shortly after, fans fell in love with Kim when she played Tootie on Diff'rent Strokes — a role she carried over into 9 seasons of the classic sitcom The Facts of Life. And, of course, who could forget iconic quotes such as “smooches” when she played Regine Hunter on Living Single.
'So Nasty And So Rude!' Andy Cohen & Bravo Demand NeNe Leakes' Racism Lawsuit Be Moved Out Of Public Eye

NeNe Leakes has been fighting Andy Cohen and Bravo over their attempt to move her bombshell lawsuit accusing them of retaliation behind closed doors. According to court documents obtained by Radar, NBCUniversal (who owns Bravo), Cohen, and the producers of Real Housewives of Atlanta have informed the court of the dispute. As RadarOnline.com reported, earlier this year, Leakes filed suit claiming to have reported multiple incidents of racism or racist remarks by her costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Leakes said the network took no action against Zolciak-Biermann but instead retaliated against her. In the new filing, NBC and Cohen explain they want...
Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed

Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
Former RHOA Husband Peter Thomas Calls out Phaedra Parks + Spills RHOP Tea

Peter Thomas had a lot of drama while he appeared on RHOA. When it comes to “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” longtime fans probably won’t ever forget when the husbands used to play a pivotal role on the show. In fact, Peter Thomas used to get caught up in plenty of drama. And at times, cast members would even call him out. NeNe Leakes was irked by his actions. She accused him of getting way too involved in the situations involving the housewives. However, Peter never allowed NeNe or the fans to dictate his decisions. So he continued to speak his mind throughout his time on the show. Of course, he left the show after he and Cynthia Bailey divorced.
Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
Oprah Winfrey's Dad Vernon Has Died

Oprah Winfrey's father, Vernon Winfrey, has passed away. News Channel 5, based in Nashville, reported on Saturday that Vernon died at the age of 88 after battling cancer. In addition to being known as the media mogul's father, Vernon also had a barber shop in East Nashville and worked as a city councilman.
Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
Is 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Engaged?

"A dollah makes me holla, Honey Boo Boo!" These are words from the mouth of a 6-year-old. Whether or not you watch trashy reality television (a guilty pleasure that makes for amazing self-care), you likely know who Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is. She's the daughter of June Shannon — aka Mama June — who whisked her into the pageant world at around 5 years old. She was the breakout star on TLC's notorious docuseries Toddlers and Tiaras.
