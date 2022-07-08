ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Magnitude 2.7 earthquake strikes near Southern Texas

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary...

www.mysanantonio.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Extreme Weather Blamed for Strawberry Shortage

Strawberries are a summer classic but now may be a little harder to find in Texas. The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office is reporting that after freezing temps this past winter and the extreme heat we are currently experiencing, many farmers are having a hard time growing the berries. "The...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

The dangerous heat is still dominating Central Texas

We have been dealing with the heat for a while now in Central Texas. May’s high temperatures gave us the hottest May on record for Central Texas and June followed and tied as the third hottest June on record. July hasn’t been any better... and while we’ve definitely seen stretches of hot weather and triple-digit heat so far this summer, this past weekend was the hottest we’ve been with brutal record-shattering heat both Saturday and Sunday. We are still in the same weather pattern to start this week and the afternoons will be dangerously hot.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Researchers deepen link between oilfield activity, earthquakes

Researchers are increasingly linking oilfield activity and seismic activity, with a new report from the University of Texas at Austin connecting the two in the Delaware Basin. Researchers investigating the rise in seismic activity in the Delaware since 2009 studied data that tracked seismicity and oil and gas production in the basin from 2017 to 2020. They found 68 percent of earthquakes above magnitude 1.5 were highly associated with hydraulic fracturing and/or disposal of produced water into shallow or deep geologic formations.
TEXAS STATE
springhappenings.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,. moving east at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas wind power is failing right when the state needs it most

Wind power -- a key source of electricity in Texas -- is being sidelined just when the Lone Star State needs it most, with turbines generating less than a 10th of what they're capable of. A scorching heat wave is pushing the Texas grid to the brink. Power demand is...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Dangerous heat continues today and Tuesday for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - It's a new week and more record heat is on the way!. The heat and humidity combo will be reaching extreme levels today and all of Central Texas is under a heat alert through Tuesday. This means heat indices will be approaching 105 to 113 and your body will need to help to stay cool.
AUSTIN, TX
spacecityweather.com

Overall, the upper Texas coast just experienced its warmest July day in nearly 150 years of records

Sunday’s heat was extreme for the greater Houston area. College Station, for example, set a daily record for July 10 by reaching 111 degrees. This was also its second hottest day on record, in any month, ever. In Houston, four of the first 10 days of July have now recorded 100-degree days. Sunday’s mark of 105 degrees tied the record for the hottest degree for any day in July. Anyway, here are the maximum temperature records set or tied on Sunday:
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Monthly

Tips to Stay Cool During Record Heat and Potential Blackouts in Texas

It’s real, real hot in Texas right now. Both May and June saw a record number of 100-degree days across the state (24 of them in Del Rio in June, and 17 in San Antonio, for example), and July isn’t looking to be much nicer. In our attempts to cool ourselves down, we’re straining our notoriously unreliable electrical grid. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s grid, has announced that demand for electricity might reach record highs Monday, that we should all conserve energy, and that we might see rolling blackouts. In a press release, ERCOT said that “no system wide outages are expected,” but it asks Texans to “voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July 11 between 2-8 p.m.”
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Power outages reported across the Houston area following excessive heat warning

HOUSTON – Thousands of residents across the Houston area are experiencing power outages as temperatures remained in the 100s Sunday night. According to CenterPoint Energy, near 31,859 customers were without power around 9:30 p.m. An immediate answer as to why so many people were without power remains unknown, however,...
ENVIRONMENT
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
wrtv.com

Blackouts in Texas possible again as heatwave drives up power demand

A Texas heat wave is sparking concerns that the state’s power grid could crumble again. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place in Texas as temperatures were expected to reach at high as 110 degrees on Monday. In Austin, the temperature was expected to come close to the all-time July record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Monkeypox Continues to Spread in Texas

Colorized Monkeypox Virus ParticlesNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) This past weekend the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox has been found in Denton county. As of now there have been a total of 26 positively identified cases of monkeypox within Texas, and a total of 762 of the disease across the United States. Though other states have similar numbers of monkeypox cases to Texas, as of right now New York and California are seeing the greatest number to this point, with 153 and 136 cases respectively.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

