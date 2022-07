Winning the NBA championship is the single most important aspect of completing an NBA season as the eternal goal of every player that was a part of the roster. It takes a lot of talent, skill, and luck for a team to win a championship because only one team out of thirty is crowned every season. It could be as impressive when a single player has the biggest impact in a Finals series to win the coveted Finals MVP trophy. Normally, the player on the title-winning team is in contention for Finals MVP, as only one player has managed to win the award despite losing in the Finals and that was “The Logo”, Jerry West.

