CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the Ohio River after a report of a man floating down the river on Sunday morning. According to the Acting District Fire Chief Steven Disbennett’s report, the 911 caller reported the incident at 10:50 a.m. after spotting the man from their boat. The caller was able to throw the man a life jacket until the fire department arrived to the scene.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO