Lake Charles, LA

What’s That Smell Coming From Henderson Bayou In Lake Charles?

By Mike Soileau
 3 days ago
Have you been around the area of Prien Lake Park/Henderson Bayou Road lately? If you have, you may have noticed an awful smell in the air. I mean the smell is so terrible that it's hard to even go out to Prien Lake Park and enjoy yourself without smelling that awful...

Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

