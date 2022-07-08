What’s That Smell Coming From Henderson Bayou In Lake Charles?

Well, we got Harbor Freight back, we got Hobby Lobby back, and now we get another weekend shopping store back. Big Lots is making its return to Lake Charles. Big Lots is a closeout retailer. Meaning they buy products no longer being sold from big box stores and sell them in their store. Buyers can get large-ticket items at a much cheaper price from the retailer. It was started in 1967 and oddly enough was a large investor in the DeLorean Motor Company, oops. They actually got 100 of the cars after the company went bankrupt. That's a whole other story, however.

