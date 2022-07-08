ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Sign of the times: Worcester Bravehearts host Sign Day for fans to celebrate live NESN broadcast Saturday

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLy48_0gYs9X9s00

The Worcester Bravehearts return to Hanover Insurance Park this weekend for a two-game homestand, and at 1 p.m. Saturday against Brockton, Worcester will be holding "Sign Day" for fans to celebrate the live broadcast of the game on NESN.

The Bravehearts have asked for young fans to bring their most creative signs to root on Worcester as the Bravehearts take on the Rox. NESN will be looking for the most colorful and interesting signs to show on the air during the broadcast. The first 150 fans to bring a sign to the game will get a free ticket to Southwick's Zoo in Mendon.

Brockton will bring an interesting lineup to Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field, as the Rox have a handful of sons of former Major League players, including D'Angelo Ortiz (David Ortiz), Pedro Martinez Jr. (Pedro Martinez), Manny Ramirez Jr. (Manny Ramirez), Jaden Sheffield (Gary Sheffield) and Kade Foulke (Keith Foulke),

Fans can purchase tickets to the game online or at the ticket window. Worcester will also have a Kids Club Sunday when the Bravehearts host Pittsfield at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Win Tickets to The Weeknd at Gillette Stadium

The Weeknd brings his After Hours til Dawn Tour to Gillette Stadium Thursday, July 21, and we want to give you a pair of tickets. Enter below for your shot, then listen to "Michael and Maddie" every morning next week to find out if you're the lucky fan. Picture it:...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

An old Worcester home stands on the threshold of a new era, with new owners. Buying the Salisbury House at Highland and Harvard streets this spring as its new headquarters, Preservation Worcester plans a renovation project including a trades preservation school that will become the linchpin of its educational programming. A Salvage Shop in the basement will sell the historical bits and pieces that are treasures to renovators and restorers, either professional or amateur. Grants are already in place to support the new trades preservation program and Preservation Worcester hopes to begin in the fall with local tradespeople as instructors.
WORCESTER, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston Carnival Community Kickoff at Carson Beach

Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston is kicking off Carnival season right here in the neighborhood!. On Saturday, July 16th from 10am-6pm, Carson Beach will be transformed into an island oasis with food trucks, DJs spinning tunes, giveaways, Boston Carnival bands, and masqueraders!. This is a free event but organizers...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Worcester, MA
City
Mendon, MA
City
Southwick, MA
City
Hanover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Brockton, MA
Worcester, MA
Sports
travelexperta.com

8 Free Things to Do in Boston Everyone Should Try

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States and one of the most popular destinations in the country. This city in the heart of Massachusetts has an endless list of family-friendly things to do in Boston, historical places to visit, and parks. A few of the attractions in Boston are free for everyone to enjoy without having to spend a lot of money. So if you’re wondering what to do for free in Boston, don’t worry, I listed 8 of the most fun free things to do in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best ice cream in Somerville and Cambridge

Over 1,000 readers voted on their favorite places to get a scoop. With the heat of summer coming up, you'll want to stop by one of these shops soon. The cities of Somerville and Cambridge do not run short on unique and creative ice cream shops. From Gracie’s Ice Cream in Union Square to Forge Baking Company, housed in a former warehouse, options abound for quality frozen desserts.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Sheffield
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Keith Foulke
Person
Manny Ramirez
leominsterchamp.com

Dayana Carlson makes history as first alumna to be named principal at Monty Tech

FITCHBURG — Dayana Carlson, the longtime assistant principal of Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, has made history as the first alumna to be named the high school’s principal. Carlson, a 1996 Monty Tech graduate, succeeds Thomas Browne, who became superintendent-director July 1, and named her principal June 23.
FITCHBURG, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury student wins first place prize at state science fair

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury High School (SHS) student Nevin Thinagar won major recognition in May when he earned first place for his project at the 2022 Massachusetts Science and Engineering Fair. Thinagar’s project was called: “Reducing the Impact of Wingtip Vortices on Aircraft Through the Use of a Novel Winglet.”...
SHREWSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nesn#Sign Of The Times#The Worcester Bravehearts#Hanover Insurance Park#Major League
wanderwisdom.com

The Vista Motel in Gloucester, Massachusetts

I've been a Massachusetts resident since the '90s and enjoy taking trips with my wife and children. On a high knoll overlooking Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, The Vista Motel offers standard, deluxe, and premium rooms, each with breathtaking ocean views. Each room offers a mini-fridge, microwave, coffeemaker, individual air conditioning, DirecTV with HBO, free WiFi, and free local and long-distance calls. A nice outdoor continental breakfast area, an outdoor heated pool with a view, and plenty of ice for your cooler are all gratis as well. The Vista Motel's staff is incredibly courteous, and in 2020, Travelers' Choice on Trip Advisor gave it an "excellent" rating.
GLOUCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
whdh.com

King Tut exhibit comes to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters can get a taste of history as a new exhibit, “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” is set to open to the public Friday, studded with archives from the National Geographic Society. “You leave Boston behind for an hour and you walk inside...
BOSTON, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy