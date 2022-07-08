Sign of the times: Worcester Bravehearts host Sign Day for fans to celebrate live NESN broadcast Saturday

The Worcester Bravehearts return to Hanover Insurance Park this weekend for a two-game homestand, and at 1 p.m. Saturday against Brockton, Worcester will be holding "Sign Day" for fans to celebrate the live broadcast of the game on NESN.

The Bravehearts have asked for young fans to bring their most creative signs to root on Worcester as the Bravehearts take on the Rox. NESN will be looking for the most colorful and interesting signs to show on the air during the broadcast. The first 150 fans to bring a sign to the game will get a free ticket to Southwick's Zoo in Mendon.

Brockton will bring an interesting lineup to Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field, as the Rox have a handful of sons of former Major League players, including D'Angelo Ortiz (David Ortiz), Pedro Martinez Jr. (Pedro Martinez), Manny Ramirez Jr. (Manny Ramirez), Jaden Sheffield (Gary Sheffield) and Kade Foulke (Keith Foulke),

Fans can purchase tickets to the game online or at the ticket window. Worcester will also have a Kids Club Sunday when the Bravehearts host Pittsfield at 4 p.m. Sunday.