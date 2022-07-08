Member of Nickerson family hit by car in Kentucky dies

The Jones family (Courtesy: Shauna Ohman)

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the members of a Nickerson family who were hit by a car in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday has died.

The Jefferson County, Kentucky Coroner’s Office announced Trey Jones died at the University of Louisville Hospital on Thursday at 1:33 p.m.

Ava and Amy were last listed in critical condition. The other family member was treated and released from the hospital.

Ava had just committed to play at the University of Iowa on Sunday. KSN News featured her on a Competitive Drive segment earlier this year.

On Sunday, July 10, a candlelight vigil will be held for the family at Nickerson High School at 9 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring candles.

A fund titled “The Jones Family Fund” has been set up at the People’s Bank in Hutchinson. A GoFundMe has also raised more than $27K since early Friday afternoon.