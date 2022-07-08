ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Member of Nickerson family hit by car in Kentucky dies

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DD4gN_0gYs9J2w00
The Jones family (Courtesy: Shauna Ohman)

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the members of a Nickerson family who were hit by a car in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday has died.

The Jefferson County, Kentucky Coroner’s Office announced Trey Jones died at the University of Louisville Hospital on Thursday at 1:33 p.m.

Ava and Amy were last listed in critical condition. The other family member was treated and released from the hospital.

Ava had just committed to play at the University of Iowa on Sunday. KSN News featured her on a Competitive Drive segment earlier this year.

On Sunday, July 10, a candlelight vigil will be held for the family at Nickerson High School at 9 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring candles.

A fund titled “The Jones Family Fund” has been set up at the People’s Bank in Hutchinson. A GoFundMe has also raised more than $27K since early Friday afternoon.

Comments / 4

Related
Wave 3

Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman is in jail, accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars for home repair work that her victims said she never completed. An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban. One count is for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more. The second count is for persistent felony offender first degree.
KENTUCKY STATE
KSN News

Suspect arrested in deadly Rock Road shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted in relation to the shooting deaths of a man and woman near the 4300 block of S. Rock Road on Saturday, July 2., has been arrested. Forty-two-year-old Hieu Trong Luong, aka Sunny, was arrested in...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Louisville#The University Of Iowa#Ksn News#Nickerson High School#The People S Bank
WKYT 27

Police investigating ‘major’ crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - I-64 in Franklin county is back open this morning after what officers are calling a major crash. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort Police Department responded to a bad crash on I-64 near mile marker 58 last night. Officials said they were...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
KAKE TV

Vigil held for Jones family

NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night for a family whose lives have been turned upside down by a tragedy that took place a few days ago, when they were struck by a driver in Louisville, Kentucky. As you enter the town of Nickerson, Kansas, you...
NICKERSON, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Kansas woman dead, two teens injured after head on-collision Sunday afternoon

One woman is dead after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Saline County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. The crash was reported around 4:36 p.m. on east Magnolia Road about four miles east of Salina. Samuel Owens, 16, of Solomon, was heading east on Magnolia in a 2007 Jeep Commander. Jennifer Wangerin, 38, of Salina, was westbound in a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 truck, the report says.
SALINA, KS
wdrb.com

2 people reportedly shot at Green Meadows Cemetery, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were reportedly shot at Green Meadows Cemetery Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. When officers arrived at the cemetery on Shanks Lane just before 3 p.m., they did not find any victims. Shortly after, officers learned of a man who showed up to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KWCH.com

With new subvariants, COVID cases, hospitalizations jump in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have thought it had gone dormant, but COVID-19 continues to have an impact on Sedgwick County, Kansas and the country. Kansas saw a 30 percent jump in new cases over the last two weeks, according to data compiled by the New York Times. Hospitalizations from the virus are also up in the state in the last couple of weeks with a daily average of 223. That’s a 26 percent increase.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Nickerson HS basketball star, mother still hospitalized in Kentucky

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, remain at a Louisville hospital, approaching a week since a car struck the family as they stood on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville. At a vigil for the family Sunday night, Nickerson High School Principal Rick Blosser announced Amy, the...
NICKERSON, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Father dies after car hits Kansas family of athletes in Kentucky, media reports

The father of a Kansas family of athletes has died after being hit by an impaired driver, media outlets reported Friday. Four members of the Jones family were hit by a driver while walking on the sidewalk in downtown Louisville on Tuesday night, where University of Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones, who is going into her senior year at Nickerson High School, was playing in a basketball tournament.
NICKERSON, KS
kfdi.com

Kentucky officials identify Kansas man killed in car-pedestrian incident

Officials in Louisville, Kentucky have identified a Kansas man who died after he and his family were hit by a car on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville. Police said a driver went onto a sidewalk at 2nd and West Market Street, hitting four people Tuesday evening. 44-year-old William “Trey” Arthur...
KSN News

Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying larcenist

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected of involvement in a larceny that happened on Wednesday, July 6. According to Crime Stoppers, a car was broken into around 9:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of E. Corporate Hills. A Springfield Hellcat 9mm […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen is epilepsy training advocate

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Hearing held in deadly Towne East Square shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – September is when a judge will decide if a teen accused of a deadly shooting at Wichita’s Towne East Square back in March will be charged as an adult. A judge ruled Monday that the suspect would remain in the Juvenile Detention Center. Police took the teen into custody following the […]
WICHITA, KS
styleblueprint.com

14 Great Louisville Area Restaurants Off the Beaten Path

Louisville is a foodie town, to be sure. It’s not only home to some of the best chefs in the business but also an incubator for up-and-coming chefs and a hotspot for culinary enthusiasts. But the limelight isn’t the only place where you can find great food. There are quite a few hidden gems — restaurants that are off the beaten path but well worth the trek. Some hide in plain sight, others are tucked back into neighborhoods, and several are a short drive from town. Check out our roundup of 14 fabulous eateries you need to put on your radar.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy