Chris Pine And Rege-Jean Page's Dungeons And Dragons Kicks Off San Diego Comic-Con With Dragon Brew, So Sign Us Up

For years, San Diego Comic-Con was a staple on the geek calendar. MIllions trekked to Southern California to learn the latest happenings on movies, television shows, video games, streaming, comics and beyond. Then, the world grinded to a halt, the word “virtual” became part of our lexicon, and SDCC had to pivot. No longer. The convention returns in earnest in July, and Paramount Pictures is proud to be the first panel in the celebrated Hall H, kicking off the weekend with a slew of activities tied to the 2023 action-adventure, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Those with a passing knowledge of San Diego Comic-Con know that a Hall H panel is the summit of presentations, with studios bringing anticipated projects to begin generating hype. Paramount and eOne are prepared to launch their Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves publicity campaign with a Hall H panel on Thursday, July 21, at Noon PST, so that’s when fans of the upcoming film will want to be paying attention for news and reactions spilling out of the presentation. The studio just announced its plans for SDCC, and it’s assumed that the Dungeons and Dragons cast, including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis should be on hand to help sell the movie to the masses. Confirmations of talent should arrive soon.

Footage would also be amazing, as the only bit that we have for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is this cool title announcement:

While we wait for final confrontation on who from the impressive Dungeons and Dragons cast will be present in San Diego, we can tell you that a separate but related activity will be waiting for D&D fans who want to get out of the sun, and step back in time into a period-modeled tavern, complete with an alcoholic (and non-alcoholic) Dragon Brew. The tavern will be set up in the Gaslamp Quarter of downtown, and Paramount describes the interactive experience as such:

Visitors will find a 20-minute, immersive experience for unique photo ops, exclusive takeaways, and a chance to sip on Dragon Brew while interacting with your favorite Dungeons & Dragons creatures and characters, plus a few surprise moments you won't want to miss! Boss Logic-created custom artwork will be printed as limited-edition takeaways for those who go through the Tavern Experience in San Diego. Quincy’s Tavern led the recipe direction for the tavern’s Dragon Brew (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) that will be served to guests during the experience!

If you need to locate the tavern, it’s going to look like this:

This will be a great opportunity for fans to learn more about what Paramount and eOne have in store for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. We’ve already listed out everything we know about the movie to date, with a lot of it tied to the casting of Chris Pine and the addition of Fast & Furious staple Michelle Rodriguez. Also, team CinemaBlend will be covering San Diego Comic-Con in person, and plan to attend this Hall H panel as well as tour the tavern, so keep it on our site all during SDCC and beyond.

