ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin imprisoned by 100-degree days; Texas drought widens

By Roberto Villalpando, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYcl7_0gYs7CMv00

Drought conditions have expanded in Texas for the fifth consecutive week, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Meanwhile, Austin remains trapped in a relentless series of 100-degree days without any signs of possible rain.

About 97.5% of the state is experiencing drought — from "abnormally dry," the lowest level of drought, to "exceptional drought," the most severe level. That's an increase from about 87% at the start of the year, and a massive turnaround from last year when the percentage was only 12.9% on the week of July 6, 2021, drought data show.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, a joint effort of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Agriculture Department and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, estimates that at least 20 million Texans live in drought-stricken areas. Drought data also indicate that 2022 to date is the state's eighth-driest year during the past 128 years.

Exceptional drought — typified by crop loss and extreme sensitivity to fire danger — rose from 15.8% last week to 16.1% of Texas. Although the most severe drought conditions remain centered in the Texas Panhandle and Big Bend region in West Texas, exceptional and extreme drought continues to have a chokehold on the Hill Country just west of Austin — in Burnet, Blanco, Llano and Gillespie counties — where Colorado River watersheds are critical to feeding the reservoirs in the Highland Lakes, such as Lake Travis.

The water elevation of Lake Travis at Mansfield Dam was only 649.7 feet above mean sea level as of Thursday. That's about 17.6 feet below the historical average for July, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority, which manages the Highland Lakes for hydroelectricity and flood control.

With the year half over, Austin's rain gauges at Camp Mabry, site of the city's main weather station, have captured only 12.13 inches of rainfall, which at this point in the calendar year, is nearly 7 inches below normal.

Last month produced 2.28 inches of rain — and nearly 75% of that total fell on one day, June 27. Since then, the city has gone at least 10 days with zero rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Dry soil tends to beget drought, forecasters say, because without moisture to absorb the sun's heat, the radiated heat increases air temperatures, which then leads to more dryness on the ground.

So far, the hottest temperature recorded at Camp Mabry this year was 105 degrees June 12. But the National Weather Service's extended forecast calls for temperatures to reach dangerous levels with no chance for rain.

"Temperatures will creep up a couple more degrees Friday, and we will issue a heat advisory for the I-35 corridor and Coastal Plains," the weather service said in a bulletin Thursday afternoon. "Along I-35, temperatures will reach 100 to 103, and over the Coastal Plains these temperatures will combine with moderate humidity to drive heat indices to near 110."

Over the weekend across Central and South Texas, forecasters warned, "temperatures will soar into the 103 to 108 range, with heat indices approaching the 105 to 112 range, most notably Sunday and even stretching into Monday."

"Heat advisories will likely be needed for most, if not the entire area, with excessive heat warnings also possible especially Sunday and Monday," the weather service said.

Austin on Thursday recorded its sixth consecutive day of 100-degree temperatures in July and its 28th day of triple-digit temperatures this year.

"We'll have no problem adding to the total through at least Tuesday," forecasters said of triple-digit days in Thursday's bulletin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Austin residents using cooling centers to reprieve from the heat

AUSTIN, Texas - Cooling centers are open in Austin-Travis County following the National Weather Service’s extreme heat warning. As the sun blares, temperatures rise, and the concrete gets hotter, skaters look to cool off in the shade. "I had to literally change shirts since this morning, this is my...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Monday could rank as one of the hottest days in Austin history

AUSTIN, Texas — We all know that conditions have been toasty recently, but summer 2022 is shaping up to be one for the record books. After the hottest weekend of the year so far, including an all-time-July-record-tying 110 Sunday afternoon, our forecast calls for more of the same to start the beginning of the workweek. In fact, we could experience one of the hottest days ever in Austin since records began in 1897.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Texas for Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Central Texas area for Sunday, July 10. The warning will be in effect from 1-8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to range from 107-108 degrees during that time. Residents are being urged to stay safe in...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Llano, TX
City
Burnet, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Flood Control#Colorado River#National Weather Service#U S Agriculture#The U S Drought Monitor#Texans
wbap.com

Living Tree Thought To Be Extinct Found In Texas

Big Bend National Park (WBAP/KLIF) – The last known living member of a species of oak tree that was thought to be extinct has been found in south Texas. The tree was found growing in Big Bend National Park. It is alive, but it is not well. it’s a Quercus Tardifolia Oak, sometimes called a Lateleaf Oak. No other living member of its species has been found, anywhere, since 2011. The one in Big Bend is 30 feet tall, scraggley, and in poor condition. It’s suffering from a severe fungal infection, and has been scarred by fire. The group that found it, the Morton Arboretum, is working to keep it alive, and hoping to find acorns to grow new specimens.
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

This Is The Best Lake In All Of Texas

There's nothing like cooling off at the lake on a hot summer day. Texas has tons of lakes to choose from, but only one can take the crown as being the best in the state. Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best lake. The website states, "Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets. Here are some of the top lakes in each state, with a special focus on fishing opportunities."
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KDAF

COVID-19 in Texas: What are the symptoms of BA.4 and BA.5?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations trend upward again in Texas, health leaders are pointing to the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants as the reason for the uptick. Here’s what we know about the recent mutations of the virus:. Severity of BA.4 and BA.5. Early research...
Austin Chronicle

Austin Symphony Orchestra Cancels Performance Due to Extreme Heat

Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park hit thrice this season. Texas' heat wave strikes again. For the third time this year, the Austin Symphony Orchestra has had to cancel one of the Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park series of shows: this time, it's tonight's scheduled performance by its brass quintet.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy