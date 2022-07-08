Austin imprisoned by 100-degree days; Texas drought widens

Drought conditions have expanded in Texas for the fifth consecutive week, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Meanwhile, Austin remains trapped in a relentless series of 100-degree days without any signs of possible rain.

About 97.5% of the state is experiencing drought — from "abnormally dry," the lowest level of drought, to "exceptional drought," the most severe level. That's an increase from about 87% at the start of the year, and a massive turnaround from last year when the percentage was only 12.9% on the week of July 6, 2021, drought data show.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, a joint effort of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Agriculture Department and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, estimates that at least 20 million Texans live in drought-stricken areas. Drought data also indicate that 2022 to date is the state's eighth-driest year during the past 128 years.

Exceptional drought — typified by crop loss and extreme sensitivity to fire danger — rose from 15.8% last week to 16.1% of Texas. Although the most severe drought conditions remain centered in the Texas Panhandle and Big Bend region in West Texas, exceptional and extreme drought continues to have a chokehold on the Hill Country just west of Austin — in Burnet, Blanco, Llano and Gillespie counties — where Colorado River watersheds are critical to feeding the reservoirs in the Highland Lakes, such as Lake Travis.

The water elevation of Lake Travis at Mansfield Dam was only 649.7 feet above mean sea level as of Thursday. That's about 17.6 feet below the historical average for July, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority, which manages the Highland Lakes for hydroelectricity and flood control.

With the year half over, Austin's rain gauges at Camp Mabry, site of the city's main weather station, have captured only 12.13 inches of rainfall, which at this point in the calendar year, is nearly 7 inches below normal.

Last month produced 2.28 inches of rain — and nearly 75% of that total fell on one day, June 27. Since then, the city has gone at least 10 days with zero rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Dry soil tends to beget drought, forecasters say, because without moisture to absorb the sun's heat, the radiated heat increases air temperatures, which then leads to more dryness on the ground.

So far, the hottest temperature recorded at Camp Mabry this year was 105 degrees June 12. But the National Weather Service's extended forecast calls for temperatures to reach dangerous levels with no chance for rain.

"Temperatures will creep up a couple more degrees Friday, and we will issue a heat advisory for the I-35 corridor and Coastal Plains," the weather service said in a bulletin Thursday afternoon. "Along I-35, temperatures will reach 100 to 103, and over the Coastal Plains these temperatures will combine with moderate humidity to drive heat indices to near 110."

Over the weekend across Central and South Texas, forecasters warned, "temperatures will soar into the 103 to 108 range, with heat indices approaching the 105 to 112 range, most notably Sunday and even stretching into Monday."

"Heat advisories will likely be needed for most, if not the entire area, with excessive heat warnings also possible especially Sunday and Monday," the weather service said.

Austin on Thursday recorded its sixth consecutive day of 100-degree temperatures in July and its 28th day of triple-digit temperatures this year.

"We'll have no problem adding to the total through at least Tuesday," forecasters said of triple-digit days in Thursday's bulletin.