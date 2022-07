SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were arrested at McNichols Plaza Elementary School and charged with firearm and drug offenses. According to Scranton police on Thursday, around 3:30 p.m., officers from the Scranton Police Street Crimes Unit saw two men acting suspiciously in the area of Stafford Avenue and Log Road, a site they say is home to recent gang activity and illegal shooting.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO