Calvert County, MD

Calvert County primary candidates list

By Eli Wohlenhaus
Southern Maryland News
 3 days ago

Below are the primary candidates in Calvert County. If you do not see a story for a candidate, the likely reason is that person did not return emails or calls from Southern Maryland News.

Commissioner

At-large

Myra Gowans, Republican

Earl "Buddy" Hance, Republican

Paul Harrison, Republican

Todd Ireland, Republican

Emad Emile Dides, Democrat

Chelsea Anne Montague, Democrat

District 1

Patrick E. Flaherty, Republican

Mike Hart, Republican

Steve Jones, Republican

Tricia V. Powell, Democrat

District 2

Mark C. Cox Sr., Republican

Chris J. Gadway, Republican

David M. Gray, Democrat

District 3

Catherine Grasso, Republican

Kelly D. McConkey, Republican

Evan R. Turzanski, Republican

Darrell Roberts, Democrat

School board

At-large

Scott M. Devine

Scott Fowler

Lisa Grenis

Christina "Tina" Hall

Camille T. Khaleesi

Joseph L. Marchio

Tracy H. McGuire

Jana Post

Damien Lee Villanova

Sheriff

Ricky Cox, Republican

Craig W. Kontra, Republican

Dave McDowell, Republican

Mike Wilson, Republican

Vaughn "Jay" Johnson, Democrat

State’s attorney

Bob Harvey, Republican

Rick Piereck, Democrat

Delegate

27B

June Jones, Democrat

Rachel Jones, Democrat

Jeffrie E. Long Jr., Democrat

27C

Mark Fisher, Republican

Kevin D. Merillat, Republican

29C

Timothy E. Gowan, Republican

Todd B. Morgan, Republican

Bill Bates, Democrat

State senator

District 27

Al Larsen, Republican

Kenneth B. Lee, Republican

Rou Etienne, Democrat

Michael A. Jackson, Democrat

District 29

Jack Bailey, Republican

Treasurer

Beth Chaaya, Republican

Nova Tracy-Soper, Republican

Clerk of the circuit court

Kathy P. Smith, Democrat

Register of wills

Mark S. Lynch, Republican

Margaret H. Phipps, Democrat

Judge of the orphans’ court

Leslie M. Downs, Republican

Ted LeBlanc, Republican

Thomas M. Pelagatti, Democrat

