Calvert County primary candidates list

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anthony Barksdale, the former interim commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, has been tapped to serve as the city’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday. Barksdale, a Baltimore native and law enforcement veteran who has years of experience working for the city’s police department, succeeds former Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Sunny Schnitzer, who left the role in February. He was selected for the position after an “intensive and highly competitive” search, the mayor’s office said. Barksdale is scheduled to begin his new role on Monday. In prepared remarks, Mayor Scott described Barksdale as “one of...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO