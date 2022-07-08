Calvert County primary candidates list
Below are the primary candidates in Calvert County. If you do not see a story for a candidate, the likely reason is that person did not return emails or calls from Southern Maryland News.
Commissioner
At-large
Myra Gowans, Republican
Earl "Buddy" Hance, Republican
Paul Harrison, Republican
Todd Ireland, Republican
Emad Emile Dides, Democrat
Chelsea Anne Montague, Democrat
District 1
Patrick E. Flaherty, Republican
Mike Hart, Republican
Steve Jones, Republican
Tricia V. Powell, Democrat
District 2
Mark C. Cox Sr., Republican
Chris J. Gadway, Republican
David M. Gray, Democrat
District 3
Catherine Grasso, Republican
Kelly D. McConkey, Republican
Evan R. Turzanski, Republican
Darrell Roberts, Democrat
School board
At-large
Scott M. Devine
Scott Fowler
Lisa Grenis
Christina "Tina" Hall
Camille T. Khaleesi
Joseph L. Marchio
Tracy H. McGuire
Jana Post
Damien Lee Villanova
Sheriff
Ricky Cox, Republican
Craig W. Kontra, Republican
Dave McDowell, Republican
Mike Wilson, Republican
Vaughn "Jay" Johnson, Democrat
State’s attorney
Bob Harvey, Republican
Rick Piereck, Democrat
Delegate
27B
June Jones, Democrat
Rachel Jones, Democrat
Jeffrie E. Long Jr., Democrat
27C
Mark Fisher, Republican
Kevin D. Merillat, Republican
29C
Timothy E. Gowan, Republican
Todd B. Morgan, Republican
Bill Bates, Democrat
State senator
District 27
Al Larsen, Republican
Kenneth B. Lee, Republican
Rou Etienne, Democrat
Michael A. Jackson, Democrat
District 29
Jack Bailey, Republican
Treasurer
Beth Chaaya, Republican
Nova Tracy-Soper, Republican
Clerk of the circuit court
Kathy P. Smith, Democrat
Register of wills
Mark S. Lynch, Republican
Margaret H. Phipps, Democrat
Judge of the orphans’ court
Leslie M. Downs, Republican
Ted LeBlanc, Republican
Thomas M. Pelagatti, Democrat
