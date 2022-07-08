ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'Thor' Star Chris Hemsworth Says COVID-19 Lockdown Helped Him Train

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kptta_0gYs6nrt00

The “God of Thunder” is bigger than ever before in the latest “Thor” movie.

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays the Asgardian member of the Avengers in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” told USA Today that “boredom” during COVID-19 lockdown helped him bulk up.

Hemsworth told the newspaper he had a routine featuring swimming, martial arts and a diet of 6,000 calories per day.

“It was train, eat, train, eat,” Hemsworth said. “Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I’ve ever been.”

The actor said his wife stated his new look was “too much.”

Hemsworth said balancing training, eating and sleeping with 12-hour days on set was “something different” and wore him out.

“It was horrible,” Hemsworth said. “I won’t do it again. They can give me a fancy muscle-y costume next time. I’m done.”

Multiple action stars have spoken out about the unattainable standards and intense body scrutiny placed on actors in superhero movies.

Taika Waititi, director of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” told USA Today it was “crazy” to see how big Hemsworth got ahead of the movie.

“He’s huge already, but when I saw his arms, they were twice as big as normal, as wide as my head,” Waititi said. “Trainers and stuff are asking me how he does it? But it’s all natural.”

Hemsworth’s “natural” approach toward getting bigger led to a “au naturel” look in the movie.

The movie’s trailer features a teaser of a scene where Hemsworth reveals his posterior.

Waititi, in an interview with Variety last month, said the “Thor” star had to “show off” his body in the movie.

“My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you’ve gotta show it off,” he said.

“Don’t cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it’s not fair.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Much Shorter Is Natalie Portman Than Her ‘Thor’ Co-Star Chris Hemsworth?

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s on-screen partnership is an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, filming scenes together required some ingenuity because of their severe height difference. The production team found a way, and Natalie Portman’s height doesn’t stop her from wielding Mjolnir in the new Thor: Love and Thunder. So, how tall is Natalie Portman compared to Chris Hemsworth?
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source

Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Fuming After Ex Ben Affleck Let 10-Year-Old Son Samuel Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck may have gotten himself locked in the doghouse after his recent mishap with his 10-year-old son. Over the weekend, the actor seemingly let his son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a very expensive Lamborghini while at L.A. luxury car rental dealership 777 Exotics. With the engine running, the famous offspring put the car in reverse and backed into a white BMW. Luckily, there was no damage and no one was injured, as OK! reported.Nevertheless, Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, was far from pleased after learning about the whole ordeal. "Jen was not happy when she found out...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Swimming#Film Star#Asgardian
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

94K+
Followers
5K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy