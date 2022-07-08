ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

U.S. Marshals Operation North Star Results in 164 Arrests and 46 Firearms Seized Across New Orleans Metro Area

By special.to
L'Observateur
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans, LA – Operation North Star, a nation-wide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was conducted in 10 cities (Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Memphis, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, and Baltimore) over a 30-day period, spanning the month of June. Nationwide there were...

www.lobservateur.com

Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Gunfire in New Orleans CBD

A man was shot multiple times Saturday night along a busy stretch of bars, restaurants and hotels in New Orleans. NOPD says it happened in the 600 block of South Peters Street. That's just about a block off of Poydras Street. "Initial reports show that a male sustained multiple gunshot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 West on Twin Span coming into New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering New Orleans from Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The overturned rig appeared to be a tanker truck, whose trailer detached from its cab during the crash and slid at least 20 feet down the roadway, blocking both westbound lanes. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Dead person found inside wrecked vehicle at City Park, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dead person was found early Sunday (July 10) inside a wrecked vehicle at the eastern edge of City Park, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details, but said the male body was found around 6:30 a.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of Wisner Boulevard and Filmore Avenue. The identity and age of the victim were not disclosed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges. Louisiana – On July 8, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Brandon Smith, age 27 of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty, on June 6, 2022, as charged to violating the Federal Gun Control Act. The single count indictment was for possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence protective order in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(8) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wibailoutpeople.org

New Orleans fighters for abortion rights close down Canal St. and Loyola Ave., vow to build mass movement

Activists shutting down the streets for abortion rights. Click for Fox 8 video. More than 150 people took the fight to restore abortion rights to the streets of New Orleans July 8. We rallied outside the courthouse to send a message to the oil industry-puppet AG Landry and his millionaire cronies: we will not let them go forward with their war on women, trans people, and all workers. We shut down both Canal St. and Loyola Ave. to tell them we’re done with business as usual.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD investigating death inside of crashed vehicle near City Park

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a male victim near City Park. Police located the victim in an abandoned car at the intersection of Wisner Trail and Filmore Avenue at around 6:30 Sunday morning. EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans sisters killed in Mississippi Gulf Coast highway wreck

Two sisters from New Orleans were killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Dead are Elizabeth Kelley, 54, and Mary Kelley, 52, said Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said. Witnesses at the site said the wreck involved four vehicles, two of which appeared...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge man arrested with stolen checks, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WAFB) - Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, was arrested Friday, July 8 after being caught with more than 50 stolen checks during a traffic stop, according to police in Slidell. The Baton Rouge man was initially spotted pulling a pistol from his waistband while leaving a gas station, according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

NOPD investigates traffic fatality near City Park

The New Orleans Police Department said it was investigating a traffic fatality Sunday morning near City Park. A man was found in a vehicle at Wisner Boulevard and Filmore Avenue at 6:30 a.m., and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said. The NOPD did not respond to a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty as Charged to Gun Crime

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that BRANDON SMITH, age 27 of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty, on June 6, 2022, as charged to violating the Federal Gun Control Act. The single count indictment was for possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence protective order in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(8) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA

