Behind the scenes of Mets’ final days of preparation as MLB Draft looms

MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Mets hold first-round picks at Nos. 11 and 14 overall in the MLB Draft, which begins on July 17.

Tommy Tanous, the organization’s vice president of amateur and international scouting, is participating in his 11th draft with the Mets. Under his watch, the Mets have drafted players such as Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith.

Tanous this week spoke to Post Sports+ about the upcoming draft and the Mets’ preparations.

What are these final days before the draft like for the scouting department?