ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

James Spann: Another hot day for Alabama with afternoon storms; some heat relief next week

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a marginal risk...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Heat levels drop next week across Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in progress over the northern quarter of the state at midafternoon; stronger storms are over the Tennessee Valley. A shower or storm could pop up just about anywhere through the evening; otherwise the sky is partly sunny with temperatures mostly in the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms end later tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Hot, humid days for Alabama, with a few scattered afternoon storms

James Spann forecasts more hot, humid weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. HOT: The upper ridge holds across the Deep South through the week, and we project highs mostly in the mid 90s for Alabama. With high humidity levels, the heat index could touch 105 in spots, and the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a decent part of the state. A few cooling showers and storms will form daily during the heat of the day, mostly between 2 and 10 p.m., but they will be random and scattered. The chance of any one particular location seeing a shower each day is 20-30%.
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Covington Casket expanding to serve North Alabama

Covington Casket Company President and CEO Alan Williamson has announced that his company will soon have a new distribution center in Cullman, Alabama. “I’m excited about this new location because north Alabama is a rapidly growing area in the state. In addition, Cullman is smack dab in the middle of some of Alabama’s largest metro areas and cities. It will be our largest facility and warehouse several hundred caskets,” he said.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter

Auburn alumnus Neil Lamb named president of HudsonAlpha

Neil Lamb’s story reads like the tagline from his Shareable Science blog: “the building blocks of life, one story at a time.”. Lamb graduated from Auburn University’s College of Sciences and Mathematics (COSAM) in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and he completed a doctorate in genetics and molecular biology from Emory University in 1997. On July 1, he began his role as president of HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, leading day-to-day operations for the organization in Huntsville.
AUBURN, AL
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakemagazine.life

Swim Alert has launched

Lake Watchers have been hard at work initiating the new Swim Alert monitoring program since my last article describing our swim alert vision in April’s issue of Lake magazine. We have identified popular swimming spots in and around Lake Martin; built webpages for posting and accessing swim-site test results; initiated Lake Watch bacteria monitoring at the sites; and posted results on our Swim Alert website at www.lakewatch.org/swim-alert. Thanks to Lake Watch’s fabulous monitor coordinator, Ann Campbell, and dedicated water monitors, Lake Watch Swim Alert is now a reality.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AL.com

Alabama COVID hospitalizations rise, fueled by BA.4 and BA.5 variants

COVID is making a comeback in Alabama. For the first time since the first omicron wave receded, Alabama’s hospitals reported more than 500 COVID-19 inpatients this week. That number, while still well short of some previous spikes, has steadily increased over the last two months, as the new, more contagious versions of the virus - the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the omicron strain - have spread rapidly, even among vaccinated and previously infected people.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when truck overturns Friday night

An Alabama man was killed Friday night when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday, Alabama state troopers reported. Joshua C. Brown, 48, of Tuscaloosa, was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford F150 he was driving entered a...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Alabama’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday begins July 15

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Friday, July 15th you can purchase select back-to-school items tax-free. This is Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday. Alabama’s sales tax holiday gives you the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales tax. However, local sales tax may apply.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy