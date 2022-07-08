James Spann: Another hot day for Alabama with afternoon storms; some heat relief next week

James Spann forecasts more hot, humid weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. HOT: The upper ridge holds across the Deep South through the week, and we project highs mostly in the mid 90s for Alabama. With high humidity levels, the heat index could touch 105 in spots, and the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a decent part of the state. A few cooling showers and storms will form daily during the heat of the day, mostly between 2 and 10 p.m., but they will be random and scattered. The chance of any one particular location seeing a shower each day is 20-30%.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO