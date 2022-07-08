2 shootings in Asheboro leave 3 victims with injuries, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have not released many details about two shootings that took place on Thursday.

Asheboro police say the first happened at the intersection of Frank Street and Cross Street. It involved two victims.

The second shooting took place on Stowe Avenue and involved one victim.

Police do not have any information about the victim’s injuries and it’s unclear if police have any leads on suspects.

