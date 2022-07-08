New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Boo, Bitch’ + More
Action, comedy, and thrills are all about to pop off your TV screens this weekend with loads of great new TV shows and movies to watch. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out. Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Lana Condor is one of Netflix’s real MVPs, and we can’t wait to check out Boo, Bitch, the new series show doesn’t just star in, but which she executive produced as well. In it, Condor plays a dead high school student who still has some unfinished business to take care of before she hightails it to her eternal slumber. While that show is big on laughs, the rest of our top picks this week will keep you on the edge of your seat. Apple TV+ is premiering Black Bird, the true-crime series starring Taron Egerton as a prisoner who needs to coax a confession out of a violent offender. That series is already being hailed as one of the year’s best shows. While Black Bird will roll out episodes on a weekly basis, you can binge all six episodes of the new series Trigger Point, a gripping new police show on Peacock about a bomb removal squad who might actually be the target of the terrorist whose bombs they have to dismantle.
Want to know more about these highlights and the rest of the stellar weekend lineup? Check out the rest of the hit titles new on streaming this weekend below:
New on Netflix July 8: Boo, Bitch
She’s a teenager, but she’s also a ghost! To All the Boys star Lana Condor plays high school student Erika Vu, who wakes up after a crazy night of partying, only to realize she’s actually dead. Realizing that she never got to do all the things she wanted to in life, she takes advantage of her limited time on Earth with the help of the friends who can still see her, to live her best life while she’s dead. If heavy dramas are too much for you right now, Boo, Bitch is one of the best shows to stream this weekend if you want a little bit of fun escapism in your life.
New on Apple TV+ July 8: Black Bird
Black Bird would be a notable series no matter what, as it has the stamp of prestige TV all over it: it has an incredible cast that includes Taron Egerton, Greg Kinnear, and Paul Walter Hauser, and it was developed and executive produced by bestselling author Dennis Lehane, but it’s also notable for the fact that it’s the first posthumous project from Ray Liotta, who unexpectedly passed away in May. In the limited series, Egerton stars as Jimmy Keene, a real man whose memoir, In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption is the basis for the series. Keene was a young man sentenced to ten years in a minimum security prison, but was given the choice of a reduced sentence if he would enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane instead, and cooperate with law enforcement to try and elicit a confession from an infamous serial killer. The first two episodes of the six-episode series premiere this Friday.
New on Peacock July 8: Trigger Point
Originally broadcast on ITV in Britain earlier this year, Peacock is now streaming all six episodes of the heart-pounding series Trigger Point, about a bomb disposal squad in London dealing with a series of deadly terrorist attacks. Vicky McClure, who has starred in shows like Line of Duty and Broadchurch, stars along with Adrian Lester as officers who are charged with dismantling the bombs of a terrorist after a rash of explosions rock London and trying to uncover the bomber’s identity. Described as The Hurt Locker meets 24, the series is already making my palms sweat just writing about it.
Full List of New Movies and Shows on Streaming This Weekend
The options above only scratch the surface, so you know that this weekend’s full lineup will have amazing options for what to watch this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you’re still undecided on what to stream this weekend, then check out the complete list below:
New on Netflix- Full List
Released Thursday July 7
Karma’s World: Season 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY
The Flash: Season 8
Vinland Saga: Season 1
Released Friday July 8
Boo, Bitch *NETFLIX SERIES
Capitani: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Dangerous Liaisons *NETFLIX FILM
How To Build a Sex Room *NETFLIX SERIES
Incantation *NETFLIX FILM
Jewel *NETFLIX FILM
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls *NETFLIX FILM
The Longest Night *NETFLIX SERIES
The Sea Beast *NETFLIX FILM
Released Sunday July 10
12 Strong
New on Hulu – Full List
Released Friday July 8
Generation Gap: Series Premiere (ABC)
Minamata (2022)
Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1 (Norma Productions)
Released Saturday July 9
Gold (2021)
Released Sunday July 10
Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season (BBC)
New on Peacock – Full List
Released Friday July 8
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Trigger Point, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Tour de France – Stage 7
Released Saturday July 9
American Century Championship
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pro Motorcross 2022 – Southwick
Tour de France – Stage 8
Released Sunday July 10
American Century Championship
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
Tour de France – Stage 9
New on Amazon Prime Video – Full List
Released Friday July 8
Home Again (2017) (Freevee)
Warriors on the Field (2022) *Amazon Original Series
Released Sunday July 10
Cinderella Man (2005) (Freevee)
New on Disney+ – Full List
Released Friday, July 8
The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
New on Apple TV+ – Full List
Released Friday July 8
Black Bird
Duck & Goose
New on HBO Max- Full List
Released Thursday July 7
Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Released Saturday July 9
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Released Sunday July 10
The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
New on Starz- Full List
Released Friday July 8
Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?, Episode 3
Released Sunday July 10
Becoming Elizabeth, Episode 105
P-Valley, Episode 206
New on Showtime- Full List
Released Sunday July 10
We Hunt Together, Episodes 203/204
The Chi, Episode 503
Supreme Team, Episode 101
New on BritBox- Full List
Released Friday July 8
Murder Case (Seasons 1 + 2)
New on Paramount+ – Full List
Released Friday July 7
Concacaf W Championship – US Women’s National Team vs. Jamaica
Released Saturday July 8
Combate Global MMA Action
Released Sunday July 9
PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open Third & Final-Round Coverage
World Games
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
