Buffalo, NY

Organizers hope Taste of Buffalo helps bring community together this year

By Kelly Khatib
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend, the largest annual two-day food festival in the United States returns to the Queen City. Crowds will gather for the 39th Taste of Buffalo at a time when the city is still healing from tragedy. The festival is a big draw for foodies...

BUFFALO, NY

