ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after body found near Cowlitz River

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awowG_0gYs5MGb00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Kelso police are investigating what they call a “suspicious death” after a man was found dead near the Cowlitz River Thursday.

Officers were called at around 1:52 p.m. to a wooded area off of N 1st Avenue. There, police said they found a body of a middle-aged man.

Could ShotSpotter police technology reduce Portland gun violence? Community leaders weigh in

“Due to the location and condition of the body, investigators were summoned to the scene and are taking the necessary precautions to investigate it as a suspicious death,” said KPD.

The department said there were injuries on the body, however, the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. The man’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Detectives Slaven or Christianson at 360-423-1270.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Nehalem man arrested in killing near Highway 101

NEHALEM, Ore. — Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of killing another man in Nehalem Friday night, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said. On Saturday morning, the sheriff's office got a call about a violent crime that occurred at a home on Highway 101 in Nehalem the night before.
NEHALEM, OR
KOIN 6 News

Deputies: Woman found hiding in house after hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested Sunday in the Aloha community for reportedly fleeing the scene of a car crash on foot and then breaking into a home, according to authorities. Thirty-two-year-old Melissa Valdez of Hillsboro was taken to jail and charged with misdemeanor failure to perform...
ALOHA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kelso, WA
Kelso, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOIN 6 News

PPB: Man killed in shooting in King neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PPB says they found a man dead Sunday night after responding to a reported shooting. Officers responded to the reported shooting at the 4500 block of NE 12th Ave, which is where they found the deceased man. According to PPB, a person involved in the incident stayed at the scene and was cooperative with responding officers.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Pickup truck driver dies in rollover crash in Hazel Dell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a pickup truck died Saturday night after veering off Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a reported crash where a single truck left the road and rolled until it landed on its top beside the roadway. The crash happened near the corner of NE 78th and NE 39th Avenue.
HAZEL DELL, WA
KOIN 6 News

Man accused of criminal homicide in Tillamook County

NEHALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Saturday after identifying him as the suspect in a criminal homicide. Tillamook 911 dispatchers were reportedly advised of a violent crime that took place on Friday night. Law enforcement responded by going to a residence on Highway 101 N in Nehalem and found a dead man inside the home.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Police#Gun Violence#Manner Of Death#Violent Crime#N 1st Avenue#Kpd#Nexstar Media Inc
KXL

Portland Police: Subjects Detained Amid Shooting Homicide Investigation

Police shutdown Se Powell Blvd and 122nd Friday night July 8, 2022. (Portland, ORE) — Portland Police Officers from the East Precinct responded to a shooting Friday night (July 8) at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 112th ave. Upon Arrival, Officers found one male deceased and another wounded. The injured male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

MISSING SWIMMER'S BODY RECOVERED FROM COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (July 9, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M. the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol was dispatched to recover a body from the Columbia River near the western end of Hayden Island.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

TVF&R: 1 hospitalized after Skyline Blvd crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters are on the scene on Skyline Boulevard and Cornelius Pass Road after a crash, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. One patient has been extricated and taken to a trauma hospital, TVF&R said. Officials also noted Life Flight was called to the scene.
CORNELIUS, OR
KOIN 6 News

Arrest made in hit-run that critically injured 72-year-old woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County investigators say they tracked down the suspected driver in a hit-and-run that left a 72-year-old woman critically hurt. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fetterhoff allegedly struck Diana Petty with his car on Southwest Barnes Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say they found the suspected car parked near the crash on Friday morning.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy