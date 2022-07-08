Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after body found near Cowlitz River

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Kelso police are investigating what they call a “suspicious death” after a man was found dead near the Cowlitz River Thursday.

Officers were called at around 1:52 p.m. to a wooded area off of N 1st Avenue. There, police said they found a body of a middle-aged man.

“Due to the location and condition of the body, investigators were summoned to the scene and are taking the necessary precautions to investigate it as a suspicious death,” said KPD.

The department said there were injuries on the body, however, the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. The man’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Detectives Slaven or Christianson at 360-423-1270.

