Kim Kardashian explains why North held ‘Stop’ sign at Paris Fashion Week show

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

No pictures, please!

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North asked photographers to “stop” taking pictures of her during the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show Wednesday.

The 9-year-old scribbled her demand on the Paris Fashion Week event’s invitation, Kardashian revealed via Instagram the following day.

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide!” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, 41, wrote Thursday.

“North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂,” she continued.

The little one, who matched her mom in glasses and nose rings, held the sign up with a serious face in the funny footage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIbJ2_0gYs4nwJ00
Kim Kardashian’s daughter asked photographers to “stop” at a Paris Fashion Week show.

The “Kardashians” star’s followers praised her daughter’s antics in the comments.

“North for president,” one Instagram user wrote, while another called her their “idol.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5kNb_0gYs4nwJ00
The 9-year-old “had it with people taking pictures of her,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram.

Kardashian’s eldest child last attended Paris Fashion Week in 2020. She helped her dad, Kanye West, show off his Yeezy collection at the time by rapping as models walked the runway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uaiv_0gYs4nwJ00
The mother-daughter pair sat beside Anna Wintour at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show.

This time around, North has been making headlines for her “goth” style, which Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres about in September 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owBww_0gYs4nwJ00
Kardashian and North twinned with edgy accessories. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XSwy_0gYs4nwJ00
Kardashian and North twinned with edgy accessories. WireImage

“She’s into Hot Topic,” the Hulu personality explained during the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” appearance. “She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath.”

In June of the following year, Kardashian shared North’s “spooky” interest in special effects makeup.

“North does really good, like, wounds and scars. She’s really good at it,” she explained to Jimmy Fallon.

The KKW Beauty creator elaborated on North’s talent Thursday, telling Allure that the little one recently orchestrated a prank involving fake blood in a rented summer home.

The scene convinced a housekeeper that there was a “full, real murder scene” — enough that she tried calling the cops and the homeowner.

“It was bad,” Kardashian recalled. “I have photos, and it’s crazy.”

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Kardashian suffered from psoriatic arthritis before Met Gala: ‘Freaking out’

Weight loss wasn’t Kim Kardashian’s only concern leading up to the 2022 Met Gala. Normally a plant-based eater, the “Kardashians” star told Allure in her August 2022 cover story that she consumed meat as part of her strict diet to lose 15 pounds to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, and it caused her to have a psoriasis flare. “Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands,” she told the glossy. “It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut...
WEIGHT LOSS
Page Six

Elon Musk welcomed twins with top exec just before 2nd child with Grimes was born: report

Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis – one of his top executives – late last year, a new report from Business Insider claims.  According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the Tesla mogul expanded his family with Neurolink’s Zilis in November 2021. Business Insider reports that Musk, 51, and Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the twins’ names in order to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”  The order was reportedly approved by an Austin, Texas, judge in May, though the children’s names remain unknown.  Zilis and a rep...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian trolled for having ‘most uncomfortable’ office

Critics are now coming after Kim Kardashian for having an incredibly “uncomfortable” office. TikTok user @Kardashianicon recently re-posted a clip of the Skims founder, 41, giving followers a tour of the highly stylized space. Footage shows guest chairs with an angular back and a thin, leather-covered cushion, along with an office chair made from wood. “I think i just found the most uncomfortable looking chairs ever 😂,” text over the clip read, which several users agreed with in the comments section. “I would rather sit on the ground✋🏻💀,” one follower wrote, with another adding, “Those are don’t stay too long chairs.” A third...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Wendy Williams’ Health and Personal Struggles Through the Years

How she doin’? Through the years, Wendy Williams has made headlines for much more than just her brutally honest opinions and on-air spats with her A-list interviewees. The talk show host, who was once dubbed “New York’s Shock Jockette” during her radio days, has found herself face-to-face with numerous health and personal struggles. She was […]
CELEBRITIES
Community Policy