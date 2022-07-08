Kim Kardashian explains why North held ‘Stop’ sign at Paris Fashion Week show

No pictures, please!

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North asked photographers to “stop” taking pictures of her during the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show Wednesday.

The 9-year-old scribbled her demand on the Paris Fashion Week event’s invitation, Kardashian revealed via Instagram the following day.

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide!” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, 41, wrote Thursday.

“North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂,” she continued.

The little one, who matched her mom in glasses and nose rings, held the sign up with a serious face in the funny footage.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter asked photographers to “stop” at a Paris Fashion Week show.

The “Kardashians” star’s followers praised her daughter’s antics in the comments.

“North for president,” one Instagram user wrote, while another called her their “idol.”

The 9-year-old “had it with people taking pictures of her,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram.

Kardashian’s eldest child last attended Paris Fashion Week in 2020. She helped her dad, Kanye West, show off his Yeezy collection at the time by rapping as models walked the runway.

The mother-daughter pair sat beside Anna Wintour at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show.

This time around, North has been making headlines for her “goth” style, which Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres about in September 2021.

Kardashian and North twinned with edgy accessories. Getty Images

Kardashian and North twinned with edgy accessories. WireImage

“She’s into Hot Topic,” the Hulu personality explained during the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” appearance. “She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath.”

In June of the following year, Kardashian shared North’s “spooky” interest in special effects makeup.

“North does really good, like, wounds and scars. She’s really good at it,” she explained to Jimmy Fallon.

The KKW Beauty creator elaborated on North’s talent Thursday, telling Allure that the little one recently orchestrated a prank involving fake blood in a rented summer home.

The scene convinced a housekeeper that there was a “full, real murder scene” — enough that she tried calling the cops and the homeowner.

“It was bad,” Kardashian recalled. “I have photos, and it’s crazy.”