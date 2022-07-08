Blood drive to be held July 13 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Hattiesburg Police Fire Training Academy announced they’re hosting a blood drive Wednesday, July 13.
Vitalant’s bloodmobile will set up outside the academy from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Participating donors who help end the blood shortage will recieve a $5 prepaid gift card. They will also be entered to win 1 of 3 $3,000 prepaid gift cards.
To make an appointment, go to donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code: HPFTA.
