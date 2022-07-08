ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to ‘Morning Show’ camera assistant, 39, killed in crash

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
 2 days ago
Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to a crew member from "The Morning Show." Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to a camera assistant who worked with her on “The Morning Show” after he was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Erik Gunnar Mortensen, 39, who worked with the actress on the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series, died on Monday in southern California.

No other vehicles were involved and the crash is under investigation.

Mortensen’s motorbike crashed on a highway at around 6:40 p.m. He died just over an hour later, according to a press release from the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

“Friends” star Aniston rushed to Instagram to pay her respects to her former co-worker, sharing tear-jerking images of the family man with his wife and their son, Lars.

“This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job,” Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story.

“We are going to miss you, Gunnar,” she added.

The “Friends” star rushed to Instagram to pay her respects to her former co-worker.

The 53-year-old actress also posted a link to a GoFundMe page made to help Mortensen’s family “during this difficult time.” Over $128,000 has been raised so far.

“Local 600 mourns the passing of Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant who died on Monday, July 4, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident,” the Local 600 union, which kickstarted the fundraising page, wrote in a statement.

Erik Gunnar Mortensen, pictured with his wife and son, died on Monday in southern California.

“Gunnar is survived by his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars. In memory of Gunnar, Local 600 has set up this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can.”

Before becoming a valued member of “The Morning Show” crew, Mortensen worked for Local 600 for over a decade, and served on the National Executive Board of the International Cinematographer’s Guild since 2013, according to Variety.

