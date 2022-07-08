Here is a look at the Friday headlines

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Grady County in central Oklahoma East central Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Calumet, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include El Reno, Union City, Minco, Cogar and Cedar Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

CADDO COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO