ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Here is a look at the Friday headlines

Clinton Daily News
 3 days ago

- Local man charged with assault with deadly weapon. Read the Clinton...

www.clintondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clinton Daily News

NEWS ALERT - Friday Afternoon Wreck (7-8-2022)

A two-car collision involving a police car and an SUV occurred before 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Gary Boulevard and 10th Street. The patrol car had one officer inside and the other vehicle contained two adults and two infants in car seats. Authorities at the scene said there did not appear to be any significant injuries and nobody was believed to need transportation to the hospital.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Clarence Johnson

Funeral services for Clarence Johnson, 80, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Kiesau-Lee Memorial Chapel. He died July 7, 2022, at Great Plains Medical Center in Elk City.
CLINTON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County jail inmate dies

EL RENO – An inmate died this week after being found unresponsive at the Canadian County Jail. Yukon’s Wade Stanley Womack, 78, was pronounced dead about 10 a.m. July 7 at an Oklahoma City hospital. “We found him unresponsive in his cell at 3:30 a.m. Thursday,” Canadian County...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Clinton, OK
Clinton, OK
Sports
Clinton, OK
Government
KFOR

OCPA files complaint against Oklahoma representative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A free-market think tank has now filed a complaint against an Oklahoma lawmaker. In June, protective orders were filed against four members of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs following allegations from a state representative and his wife. Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, said members of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

2 injured while car surfing in rural Oklahoma area

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a 14 year old were injured in an apparent car surfing incident. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said both were riding on top of an SUV on a rural road near Canton in Blaine County, early Wednesday morning. The driver made a...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Oilfield Worker Killed in Oklahoma Oil Rig Accident

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — An oilfield worker was killed Thursday in an accident at a northwestern Oklahoma oil rig, officials said. In a statement, the Major County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. about six miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Fairview or about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
FAIRVIEW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

28-Year-Old Found Dead At Canton Lake

The body of a man was pulled Friday from Canton Lake, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms. Paul W. McLemore, 28, from Watonga was found floating on the lake near the west end of the dam, according to troopers. The victim had been floating there for days, according to OHP. The investigation...
WATONGA, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Canadian, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Grady County in central Oklahoma East central Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Calumet, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include El Reno, Union City, Minco, Cogar and Cedar Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy