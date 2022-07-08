ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

Mansfield family discovers Civil War-era cannonball, which police had to detonate, officials say

By Juliet Schulman-Hall
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While cleaning the home of their dead father, who was an avid antique collector, a family discovered something unexpected — a Civil War-era cannonball, said the Mansfield Police Department....

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Issue Warning Following Recent Reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries in South Boston

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is currently investigating two reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries that occurred in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester Street. Detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding both of these incidents. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mansfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Mansfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
FUN 107

Seekonk Police Arrest Mansfield Man for Alleged B&E, Assault on Officer

Seekonk Police arrested a Mansfield man last week after he was allegedly breaking into a tow yard while armed with a machete-like knife, and with which an officer was injured. On Tuesday, July 5, multiple units responded to a tow yard in town at around 9:40 p.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. According to police, officers arrived to find a man, matching the description of the suspect, with a large, machete-like knife attached to his waistband.
MANSFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Half marathon held in honor of woman killed in crash

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Sour Apple” half marathon/5k was held on Sunday afternoon, honoring a woman killed in a wrong-way crash. According to police, Kerrie Dolbashian, 31, of Smithfield, was driving on I-495 North in Mansfield just before 3 a.m. Saturday, May 7, when her car was hit head on by an SUV heading […]
SMITHFIELD, RI
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Individuals in Connection to Recent Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Roxbury

Boston Police are attempting to identify the above-pictured individuals in relation to a recent Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred in the area of 19 Clifford Street in Roxbury on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 6:42 pm. The female suspect is described as a black female with medium-length hair, a gray jacket, and black pants. The male is described as a black male wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, a multicolored scally cap, and carrying a backpack.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cannonball#Civil War#Mansfield Bomb Squad
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man accused of inappropriately touching himself in a Kingston movie theatre

KINGSTON, Mass. — Viewers were left shocked after a man was allegedly caught pleasuring himself in a busy movie theatre, according to authorities. Kingston Police say that Dana Mcleod, 28, of Burlington, Connecticut, was apparently watching sexually explicit material and touching himself inappropriately inside Regal Cinemas at the Kingston Mall. Multiple people including at least one child allegedly saw Mcleod performing this act, according to officials.
KINGSTON, MA
oceanstatecurrent.com

WANTED: State Police Seek ID of “man in green jacket” who perpetrated the Friday Night of Rage violence

As suggested weeks ago by Mike Stenhouse on his In The Dugout video podcast, it now appears that the RI State Police have finally shifted their attention away from the peace-keeping efforts of Providence police officer, Juann Lugo, and are now searching for the mysterious “man in the green jacket” who started the violence at the late June pro-abortion rally at the RI Statehouse.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Motorcycle rider transported to Rhode Island Hospital after crash

A motorcycle rider was injured after crashing on Saturday. At approximately noon, Norton Police shut down West Main Street at Freeman Street due to a motorcycle crash with injury. According to witnesses, police attempted to stop the rider when he took off and rear-ended an SUV. The male operator appeared...
NORTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

3 people rushed to hospital in Westport crash

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Westport on Friday morning. Westport police said the accident happened on Route 88. “A vehicle traveling south struck a deer, causing the hood to pop up obstructing the driver’s view,” the department said in a Facebook post.
WESTPORT, MA
whdh.com

Motorcycle crashed into back of car in Norton after police pursuit

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcycle crashed into the back of a car in Norton after police pursued the speeding motorcycle Saturday. At 12:00 p.m. Saturday, a Norton Police officer patrolling on Freeman Street observed two motorcycles traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. The officer...
NORTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Newport man sentenced to prison for crash that led to death of Fall River graduate, Westport woman

A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Despite rescue efforts, 26-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in rollover crash this morning

Despite rescue efforts by several people, a 26-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed in a rollover crash this morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 5:55 a.m. Troopers assigned to the State Police-Leominster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over on Route 2 westbound in Fitchburg around the 97.7 mile marker.
FITCHBURG, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 35, charged in fatal Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was charged in a fatal Mansfield crash earlier this week. Gonsahn Kamara, 35, is charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor – 2nd offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and traffic violations.
MANSFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Correctional officer charged with manslaughter in the death of murder suspect Timothy McQuesten

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Colonel Darnell S. Weaver announced that the Providence County Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging a correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions with manslaughter in the death of an inmate in 2021, following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police. The investigation was initiated in accordance with the Attorney General’s Protocol for the Review of Incidents Involving Use of Deadly Force, Excessive Force and Custodial Death.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
77K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy