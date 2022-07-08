ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

11 BEST THINGS TO DO IN DEADWOOD SD YOU’LL LOVE

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something about the Wild West that lures people in. Maybe it’s the history of gunslingers and outlaws, or perhaps it has to do with the beautiful, rugged landscape. Whatever it is, there’s no denying that Deadwood, South Dakota is one of the most exciting towns in...

newscenter1.tv

Native POP celebrations shed light on Native American culture

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The tenth annual Native Pop People of the Plains event continued Saturday at Main Street Square. It’s a Native American art market and cultural celebration that also includes music, dancing, a Wacipi Session, teachings on the history of the culture and a fashion show.
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish campground, rec center visitation down ‘substantially’

SPEARFISH — As the Northern Hills is in the middle of tourist season, area businesses are typically at their busiest time of the year. That is true too at the Spearfish Recreation Center and the Spearfish City Campground, but this is markedly slower than the past two years. Tyler...
SPEARFISH, SD
740thefan.com

SD Game Fish Parks: July Meeting

SPEARFISH, S.D.–The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at the Spearfish Holiday Inn, July 7-8. WILDLIFE FINALIZATIONS. The Commission voted to finalize several proposals from previous meetings. To view them in their entirety, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information/. Turkey Hunting Recruitment Licenses. The Commission voted to establish...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Top drivers deliver at Black Hills Speedway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top drivers from around the region revved up their engines for a big night of racing at the Black Hills Speedway Friday night. Local drivers performed well in front of their home fans.
KEVN

Thunderstorms today, scorching hot tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have another chance for some thunderstorms today. 1 out of 5 risk for most of the Black Hills, the main threat for today is damaging winds with the possibility of hail for some areas. We look to climb into the 90s today, and for tonight mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Black Hills Pioneer

Belle Fourche recognizes city staffers, years of service certificates

BELLE FOURCHE — Mayor Randy Schmidt and Human Resource Manager Gina Carpenter recognized the city staffers who’ve reached employment milestones during Monday’s city council meeting. One year: Aubrie Hobbs, Cindy Neesham, Deb Pitt, and Samantha Gill – rec center; Brent Hardy – engineering; Cynthia Lewis, James Mickelson, Jr., and Jamie Palmer – landfill; Krystel Cazer – liquor store; Kim Reausaw – museum; and Glenda Larson – finance office. Five years: Elizabeth Stiller – rec center, and Josh Gallagher – police department. Ten years: Danyel Nixon – public works. The staffers present for the acknowledgment are pictured, from left, Schmidt, Gallagher, Cazer, Lewis, Gill, Hardy, and Reausaw.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man rescued after horse riding accident in Custer State Park

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man was taken to the hospital after a horse riding accident at Custer State Park Monday afternoon. The Custer County Search and Rescue team says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. MT. Officials believe the horse stumbled and rolled onto the rider as it went down.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish plans to rehab North Avenue

SPEARFISH — The city of Spearfish is looking to rehab North Avenue, and as such, it entered into a contract Tuesday with KTM Design Solutions, Inc. The contract calls for the surveying, design services, and bidding services for the street repair project not to exceed $103,230. Public Works Director...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fourth Rapid City water line break on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The City of Rapid City reports a fourth water line break Thursday afternoon. A water line on Hawthorne Ave. has broke affecting the businesses in the 900 block of E. St. Andrew St. City officials anticipate water service to be restored by mid-day Friday. The...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD seeking public’s help on incident at Omaha Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help for information about an incident reported on Saturday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., RCPD was called to the area of Omaha Street and E. Boulevard for an injured individual located near the roadway.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man facing illegal drug, firearm possession

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old Rapid City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a firearm and drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Dakota says Harold Salway Jr. was indicted on June 23 and pleaded not guilty. A pending trial date has not been set.
RAPID CITY, SD
travelgumbo.com

Maple Street BBQ, Rapid City, South Dakota

While on a recent road trip to Rapid City South Dakota, my husband and I were feeling like some BBQ for dinner. We asked a few people and heard about this place called Maple Street BBQ. We decided to try it out and we were not disappointed. It is attached to the Rushmore Mall and wasn’t busy when we were there, but we were kind of early.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man sentenced for illegal gun possession

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Rapid City man for illegally owning a gun while being a previously convicted felon. The United State’s Attorney’s Office says 31-year-old Jackson Bissonette was sentenced to 24 months, followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Galena Kan. Police and U.S. Marshals arrest woman at Galena Motel wanted on Child Predator charges

GALENA, Kan. — Friday the Galena Police Dept were notified by the Simpson County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office that a female with a federal arrest warrant and an endangered runaway juvenile may be in the Galena area. Galena Police worked closely with the US Marshal Service, South Dakota Unit of Criminal Investigation, and the Simpson County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office in reference...
GALENA, KS

