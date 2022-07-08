ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Publix ‘Pub Sub’ on sale this week

By Athina Morris
 2 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week, according to the store’s weekly ad.

The whole 12-inch chicken tender subs are on sale for $7.99, saving customers $2.

The Pub sub, which was dubbed America’s No. 1 sandwich by Thrillist in 2018, has always been Florida’s “unofficial state sandwich,” according to website. There are even several Facebook fan pages dedicated to “Pub Subs” of all varieties.

The chicken tender subs will be on sale until Wednesday, July 13.

Victor Colón
2d ago

Publix is not a great place to work. I asked for more hours because they gave me 5 weeks in a row of 4.5 hour shifts when I was getting 28+ the first couple weeks there. They said I have to earn them, even though I was in good standing, and they offered me a gift card instead. I can’t afford life with 4.5 hours a week. They don’t care about the employees. They just care about the money in the customers pockets.

