Manhattan, NY

Rudin moves ahead with office building at 415 Madison Avenue

By Pat Ralph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATED July 8, 2022, 10:56 a.m.: Despite the Manhattan office market’s cloudy future, the Rudin family is moving ahead with plans for a new Midtown office building — one that looks 55,000 square feet larger than it did two years ago, although the project hasn’t actually...

Hermès leases Williamsburg outpost in Brooklyn debut

Hermès is headed to Williamsburg, its first significant foray into Brooklyn. The French luxury retailer has signed leases for two spaces in the neighborhood, Women’s Wear Daily reported. One space is a pop-up that will be around for multiple years, while another space will be a permanent location; both are owned by investment firm L3 Capital.
BROOKLYN, NY
Isaac Chetrit to convert Stewart Hotel to residential

Isaac Chetrit and his partners are planning to shut down the Stewart Hotel across from the Madison Square Garden and convert it into apartments. Chetrit, along with his brother, Eli, and Ray and Jack Yadidi of Sioni Group are planning to build 625 apartments and 35,000 square feet of amenity space, according to a source familiar with the transaction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
$25M townhouse, duplex in Jackie O co-op snag Manhattan’s top contracts

A renovated townhouse at 228 West 11th Street topped Manhattan’s list of priciest homes to enter into contract last week. The four-story, 25-foot-wide house asked $25 million when it was listed in the middle of May, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on residential properties in Manhattan asking $4 million or above.
MANHATTAN, NY
167-year-old townhouse asking $6.5M tops Brooklyn luxury market

Historic townhouses in Brooklyn Heights and Clinton Hill topped the Brooklyn luxury market last week. The house at 21 Schermerhorn Street, built in 1855, was the most expensive property to go into contract last week with an asking price of $6.5 million, according to a weekly Compass report of homes listed for $2 million or more.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ office building leased to big pharma trades for $132M

A Nutley, New Jersey, property that made headlines two years ago as the site of one of the Garden State’s largest pandemic-era office leases has traded hands for $131.7 million. An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald bought the 15-story office building at 200 Metro Boulevard from Prism Capital Partners, paying...
NUTLEY, NJ
Safehold buys ground lease for Long Beach government building

New York-based startup Safehold has closed a $60.6 million deal to acquire the ground lease underneath a Long Beach government building that houses the offices of the federal Internal Revenue Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies. Safehold’s acquisition is for 501 West Ocean Boulevard, also known as the Glenn...
LONG BEACH, CA
Mayor cracks whip on broker’s short-term rental scheme

The four-story building at 344 East 51st Street looks innocuous, but it was one of six properties throughout the city that a real estate broker used to run a $2 million illegal short-term rental operation, a city lawsuit alleges. Mayor Eric Adams and his Office of Special Enforcement announced the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bye bye, sugar high: New dev contracts slow in June

It was fun while it lasted. Contract activity slowed across New York’s new developments in June, according to a report from Marketproof. In all, buyers signed 264 contracts, a 26 percent drop from May’s 359 deals. While the numbers show that the market’s sugar high is over —...
MANHATTAN, NY
10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
10 Restaurants To Enjoy BYOB Dining In NYC

There are endless amounts of delicious restaurants in NYC that you need to experience at least once in your life, however eating out in the city can definitely run up a pretty hefty tab even without drinks. Here to solve that issue is BYOB offerings! Scattered around the city you’ll find both sit-down and casual restaurants that allow their guests to BYOB. Some may charge a corkage fee, some may not, but either way bringing your own drinks is sure to keep your wallet safe once the check comes to the table. Here are 10 spots for BYOB dining in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Economy
Apollo co-founder Harris teams up with Morgenstern for multifamily buying spree

Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris is teaming up with multifamily investor Robert Morgenstern to buy more than $1 billion worth of apartments. The private equity titan’s family firm, HRS Management, joined Morgenstern and his partner at their Canvas Property Group, Al Tylis, to launch a new investment vehicle targeting multifamily buildings in New York and other top-tier cities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn on the Bayou?

A group of hipster entrepreneurs wants to transform a block of historical warehouses in Houston’s East End into a walkable boutique neighborhood modeled after Brooklyn. Their firm, Concept Neighborhood, has plans to convert a four-acre warehouse complex into a “socially conscious” development filled with hyperlocal businesses, boutique retail, restaurants and small office spaces, according to the Houston Chronicle.
BROOKLYN, NY

