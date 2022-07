The newly configured Port Jefferson Village Board of Trustees held its first public meeting on Tuesday, July 5. Trustee Lauren Sheprow took her seat alongside her colleagues on the board for the first time. After completing her first full day in office, the trustee discussed ways in which she intends to familiarize herself with the mechanics of the village and learn more about the concerns of her constituents.

PORT JEFFERSON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO