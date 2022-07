Cast: Billy Zane William Sadler Jada Pinkett Smith Brenda Bakke CCH Pounder. Ex-soldier Frank Brayker is the guardian of an ancient key that can unlock tremendous evil; the sinister Collector is a demon who wants the key so he can initiate the apocalypse. On the run from wicked mercenaries for almost 90 years, Brayker finally stops in at a boarding house in New Mexico where -- with the help of its residents -- he plans to face off against the Collector and his band of ghouls, preventing them from ever seizing the key.

