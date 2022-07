One thing no brand wants attached to their name is a bacterial outbreak due to their food. Many diners may remember when Chipotle was hit with a $25 million fine, a record high for a food safety case, several years after its notorious E. coli outbreaks that occurred between 2015 and 2018. The highly publicized incidents sickened more than 1,000 people and resulted in major profit losses, as well as a hit to Chipotle's reputation among customers and investors (via CNN Business).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO