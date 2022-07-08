Red Wings pick Swedish center in first round of NHL Draft

General Manager Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche seems to have attained almost all the achievements you could ask for at the NHL level. Most notably, he's won two Stanley Cup championships as a player and one as the mastermind behind an NHL team -- all three Cups with the Avs of course. Sakic got to add some icing to the cake that has been the 2022 Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Final victory when he was named the NHL "Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year" Thursday night during the middle of the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft in...

