Brooklyn, NY

Isaac Chetrit nears $350M loan for Midtown project

By Keith Larsen
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli and Isaac Chetrit are closing in on a $350 million construction loan to build a 69-story tower in the Garment District. The Chetrits, along with Ray Yadidi of Sioni Group, are seeking to use the loan to raise their 300-unit residential tower at 989-993 Sixth Avenue, according to a source...

Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Zeckendorfs, Atlas nab $322M from Blackstone for West Side condo tower

The Zeckendorfs’ next splashy condo project just got a major financing package from Blackstone. A joint venture comprised of Zeckendorf Development, Atlas Capital and the Baupost Group secured a $322 million loan from the investment giant to acquire a full-block site at 570 Washington Street, just south of the West Village between Clarkson and Houston streets, for a $1.25 billion, two-tower luxury development.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

East Midtown Greenway Progresses Along Turtle Bay Waterfront In Midtown, Manhattan

Construction is ongoing on the first phase of the $100 million East Midtown Greenway, a three-segment reimagining of the East Midtown Waterfront esplanade between East 38th to East 61st Streets. Photographs below focus on the northernmost part of the scheme, which will span between East 53rd and East 61st Streets in Midtown, Manhattan. This part will include a new park entrance at East 60th Street, a pedestrian bridge, and the revamping of Andrew Haswell Green Park and the Alice Aycock Pavilion. The overall master plan aims to create new green space for pedestrian and bicyclists and provide safer access to the eastern edge of the island, which had been largely impeded by the FDR Drive.
MANHATTAN, NY
Rudin moves ahead with office building at 415 Madison Avenue

UPDATED July 8, 2022, 10:56 a.m.: Despite the Manhattan office market’s cloudy future, the Rudin family is moving ahead with plans for a new Midtown office building — one that looks 55,000 square feet larger than it did two years ago, although the project hasn’t actually grown.
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn landlord forced to return $300k to tenants

Small security deposits are adding up to big trouble for a Brooklyn landlord. New York Attorney General Letitia Jame on Thursday announced an agreement with SGW Properties to return nearly $300,000 of security deposits to tenants. James found the company, founded by Yeshaya Wasserman in 2008, didn’t comply with a 2019 change to the rental law that required a written, itemized list of reasons for a withheld security deposit.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

On the Record with NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch: New Yorkers ‘irked’ by the return of alternate side parking

NEW YORK (PIX11)– It’s been about a week since alternate side parking returned to its pre-pandemic frequency, and, so far, New Yorkers have not been so cooperative, officials said. NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the agency is working on getting car owners more compliant with the new frequency so the department can clean up […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Brooklyn Landlord to Pony Up $300K in Security Deposits to Tenants: AG James

Brooklyn landlord SGW Properties allegedly tried to take the money and run, but it’s now paying back $296,272 to tenants looking to get their security deposits. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the landlord failed to comply with 2019 changes to the law that require itemized deductions explaining why a security deposit is being withheld and a return of funds within 14 days of the tenants vacating.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Midtown#Construction Loan#Washington Heights#Sioni Group#Chetrits#C3d Architecture#Ab Sons
PIX11

Manhattanhenge returns: When and where to catch the spectacular sunset

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Get your camera ready because Manhattanhenge is making a comeback this week. The spectacular photo op will happen on Monday night and Tuesday night at about 8:20 p.m. Viewers can head to specific cross-streets in Manhattan to catch the sunset align with New York City’s street grid. Monday’s will feature a full […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
marketplace.org

Is the rental market slowing down? Maybe.

A big part of inflation, besides gas prices and food prices, is rent. Rents are still rising year over year at a dizzying pace, but there may be signs that those increases are slowing down. Hyung Joo Park lived, until recently, alone in a walkup studio a few blocks from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Is Weed Rumspringa Over in New York?

There still isn’t a single shop in New York licensed to sell recreational weed, but it’s an open secret that plenty of vendors are selling anyway. Across the city, you can get anything from edibles to pre-rolls at your corner bodega or many of the shops that opened in the year-plus since Albany legalized recreational cannabis. But the party may be ending: On Thursday, following a quieter effort in February, the Office of Cannabis Management publicly posted the letters they had previously sent to 66 storefronts they believed were selling weed illegally. This included 15 vendors in New York City, like Weed World and Empire Cannabis Club. The letters were posted after pressure from Gothamist, which had filed a Freedom of Information Request. (At one point, OCM refused to “confirm nor deny” that the letters existed, according to Gothamist.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Culture

How Much Money Do You Need to Live Comfortably in New York City, According to Research?

Ah, New York City! One of the best cities in the world, if you ask Americans and many tourists. The best city ever, if you ask Monica from "FRIENDS" and Carry Bradshaw from "Sex and the City," and probably several other pop culture characters. And yet, NYC is unaffordable to many of us. And even if it was somewhat affordable, would you agree to spend a million dollars on a modest home?
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] New York City’s $29.5 Billion Gateway Program

The US is planning to construct a $29.5 billion dollar rail infrastructure project in New York City. Currently, there is only one northeast corridor train link between Manhattan and New Jersey. Running at full capacity, the link transports 200 thousand commuters to and from New York City every day, serving as an essential lifeline for the metropolis. However, it is deteriorating very rapidly and frequently breaks down, causing commuter chaos. In the near future, when it inevitably will have to be shut down for repair, the closure would seriously harm the regional economy, causing billions of dollars of economic damage. To fix this problem, NYC is building the Gateway Program, which will include numerous rail infrastructure projects between Manhattan and New Jersey, including a new Hudson Tunnel and Portal Bridges. Planned to be finished by the 2030’s, the project will provide a list of benefits and boost the city’s economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellemming.com

17 Best Museums in NYC (in 2022)

Museums in NYC are known as being some of the best in the world, and one of the top things to do in NYC. Not only do New York City museums have incredible collections, but there are just so many museums to choose from. On the small yet endless island,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Exciting New Brunch Options in New York City

Patti Ann’s on Vanderbilt Street in Prospect Heights is offering some exciting brunch options. While the menu is still a work in progress, there are several offerings worth noting. There is a wonderful assortment of pastries. Think classic blueberry scones topped with blueberry glaze, raspberry crullers that are light and airy topped with fresh berries, and delicious banana bread chock full of walnuts.
younghollywood.com

Top 5 Must-Visit Summer Attractions in NYC!

It's true what they say, there is no place like New York City. If you're looking for a city with the same level of excitement, you won't find it anywhere else. NYC is one of the world's liveliest cities. From the diverse population of people to the fantastic food, shopping boutiques, Broadway shows, and museums, it's bound to stay on the list of every tourist's must-visit places. With that being said, let's look at the top 5 must-visit summer attractions in NYC!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Begins at 403 East 79th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Excavation is underway at 403 East 79th Street, a 30-story medical office building in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by Extell Development Company, the structure will yield 400,000 square feet of Class A space, with the Hospital for Special Surgery as the anchor tenant, occupying 200,000 square feet across the first eight levels. Ancora Engineering is the engineer of record and Lendlease is the general contractor for the property, which is alternatively addressed as 1522 First Avenue and is located along First Avenue between East 79th and East 80th Streets.
MANHATTAN, NY
riverdalepress.com

Riverdale Avenue space may come back to life soon

A nail salon, beauty salon and a seafood market are some of the possibilities for new tenants at 5900-04 Riverdale Ave., a commercial property that has been vacant since Vacuum World, Cora Hardware and Warriors Taekwondo closed in April. RVS Riverside Realty LLC purchased the property on March 25 from...
BRONX, NY

