Amazon Delivery Driver Carjacked By Four Armed Men In Greenbelt: Police

Amazon delivery vans Photo Credit: Todd Van Hoosear, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Delivery drivers seemed to be the target of the night in Greenbelt after two were carjacked within an hour of each other, authorities say.

A food delivery driver was first attacked around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, on the 7800 block of Hanover Parkway, according to Greenbelt Police.

The victim's blue Toyota Corolla was taken by four men wearing all black and black face masks who were armed with a handgun, investigators said.

Then, the second victim was approached shortly before 9 p.m. by two men wearing all black with black face masks and armed with handguns. The suspects fled the scene with the victim's vehicle along with an unknown vehicle.

The second victim was later identified as an Amazon delivery driver.

His Hyundai Tucson was luckily equipped with an on-board tracking system that led police to its location shortly after 10 p.m., Wednesday night, according to reports by ABC 7.

The Toyota Corolla was later found parked around 11:55 a.m., on the same block it was taken from.

