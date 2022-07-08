ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Cathedral City teams up with WeeCare to help local childcare facilities

By Crystal Jimenez
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Auo1Q_0gYs1V6k00

Cathedral City and WeeCare teamed up to help local childcare providers make daily tasks easier and to help families easily find available childcare near them.

Finding available childcare has been an ongoing problem families face. On the other end, small facilities are having trouble getting the word out they have vacancies.

Diana Beltran owns Cuidando y Educando Daycare. She ran the daycare the last year from her home. One of the issues she faces is getting the word out that she has open spots available.

Cathedral City and WeeCare are working together to help people like Beltran.

“According to the Economic Policy Institute, in Cathedral City/Riverside County childcare costs are nearly 1/3 of household income," explained Jessa Costanzo, WeeCare's Vice President of Business Development and Government Relations. "That's for a large number of families in Cathedral City. So it was very apparent and obvious that the time to act is now.”

Three programs are being made available for childcare facilities free of charge.

The programs are Business Operations and Optimization Support Tool (BOOST), Childcare Assistance for Small Enterprises (CASE), and Back2Work.

The BOOST program helps caregivers with client flow, outsources administrative tasks, and increases enrollments, among other roles.

The CASE and Back2Work programs help alleviate financial challenges for families in need of childcare.

For more information on how to enroll and the program, you can call WeeCare support at (442) 219-8594. Spanish-speaking representatives are available also.

