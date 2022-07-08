ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Bill to protect domestic violence victims signed into law

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZqKT_0gYs0oxs00
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo).

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that his bill to protect domestic violence victims has been signed into law.

Specifically, AB 2391 allows domestic violence victims to petition a court to have their abuser designated as a vexatious litigant if – while a restraining order is in place – their abuser files meritless lawsuits in an effort to maintain contact with the victim.

“Abusers will use any tool at their disposal to continue to harass and intimidate their victims,” said Cunningham. “Abusers with resources can exploit the court system and file meritless lawsuits in order to force their victim to continue to appear. This important new law will further protect victims and give them a way out of continually appearing before their abuser in court.

“I am proud that we were able to get this bill signed into law, and am grateful for the support of victim advocacy organizations.”

The bill will take effect on January 1, 2023.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is a small business owner, former school board member and prosecutor, husband, and father of four. He represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Orcutt, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signs law banning video recording within 8 feet of 'police activity'

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation banning residents from recording video within eight feet of "police activity" on Sunday. The law classifies knowingly filming within eight feet of officers as a class 3 misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 30 days in jail, $500 in fines and up to a year in probation, according to Arizona law. The law says officers must warn anyone filming at least once before they can be charged with a crime.
ARIZONA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Editorial: Repeal California’s ban on state-funded travel to some states

Gov. Gavin Newsom spent the week of July Fourth vacationing with his family in Montana, where his wife’s parents own a ranch. This should be an entirely unremarkable fact. But it generated news last week because Montana is on the long list of states to which California has banned state government-funded travel in protest against anti-LGBTQ state laws. Of course, Newsom was on a personal vacation, not government business, so the trip was not paid for by the state. But that didn’t stop critics from calling Newsom a hypocrite because he typically travels with a security detail whose expenses are paid with state funds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy