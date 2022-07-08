ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

With Food Prices Rising, Some LA Farmers' Markets Might Offer A Deal

By Evan Jacoby
Laist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Here’s an uncontroversial opinion: L.A.’s...

laist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-10-2022]

You ready to put together a fun Sunday in the city?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 10) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something that tickles your fancy. Things To Do For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [7-9-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 9) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something to your liking. Things To Do For Saturday. Echo Park Lotus Festival -> This Saturday and Sunday, the 41st...
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

7730 Finevale Drive, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

Beautiful turnkey 2,469 sq.ft. home with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms located in a very desirable neighborhood in northwest Downey. This move-in ready property is in close proximity to great schools Maude Price Elementary School, Griffiths Middle School, & Rio Hondo Golf Club. The well-designed floor plan includes a formal living room, family room with full bar, & a huge master suite. Updated by the current owners the property boasts a well-appointed kitchen with a built-in 5-burner gas stovetop, double oven, tile flooring, granite countertops, & white cabinetry. Valuable enhanced include: two (2) remodeled bathrooms on main level, dual-pane windows, copper plumbing, & recessed lighting. The spacious master suite provides a private retreat with a large balcony & three (3) closets. Enjoy a game of pool in the family room while catching the latest professional or college game. The upgraded bar in the family room granite countertops, Viking beer fridge, Viking wine fridge, & a dual-kegerator, offering an enriching space for entertaining. The easy to maintain backyard is perfect for gatherings with colleagues, family & friends. The backyard is situated on a flat-rectangular lot that includes a gazebo, grass lawn, & a large patio area. Additional features: plantation shutters, crown moldings, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and water efficient landscaping. A detached 2-car garage with a wide & deep driveway that includes a newly installed electric car charging outlet.
DOWNEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Crenshaw, CA
State
California State
City
Northridge, CA
City
Calabasas, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
nomadlawyer.org

Whittier: 7 Best Places to visit in Whittier, CA

"Whittier, a small community of 87,000 people, is located in Los Angeles County. Whittier is 12 miles away from the city, but it is considered a suburb." Whittier offers all the amenities of a major city but is only 15 miles away from the Pacific Coast. It also has great weather and makes it a popular choice for Southern California visitors who want to get away from the hustle and bustle.
WHITTIER, CA
point2homes.com

14242 Riverside Drive 104, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, CA, 91423

The masterful design of this remarkable Sherman Oaks condo highlights its modern luxury. Designed by a professional decorator who used only premium custom finishes and elegant furniture, you will be instantly captivated by the stunning grand foyer with a custom tile design complemented by an elegant glass light fixture. The sleek gourmet kitchen is a balance of style and function. Your inner Chef will come alive as you imagine yourself in this kitchen with luxurious amenities such as quartz counters, high-end appliances, and breathtaking $60K cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the formal dining room boasting recessed lighting, travertine flooring, and leaded glass. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room offers a stylish entertainment center, wood flooring, and a cozy gas fireplace complete with crystal rocks. The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream with marble counters, ample storage, and chic pendant light fixtures. Retreat for the evening to the spacious primary suite featuring recessed lighting and multiple walk-in closets. The en-suite bathroom features spa-like amenities with an impressive vanity including dual sinks, marble counters, and generous storage. The bathroom also showcases a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with a rain shower head, heated floors and seat. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to a massive walk-in closet. However, it offers its own closet and electrical hookups and can be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. The unit also includes a laundry room, 2 balconies, dual paned windows, and a brand new 4-ton AC. In addition, most of the furniture can be included in the sale. This unit is located in a meticulously cared-for complex with a pool and spa. Nestled in the highly desirable city of Sherman Oaks, it is close to Fashion Square, a lush park with a recreation center, Gelson’s, trendy shops, restaurants, and more. This is California living at its finest- presenting an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

11401 Foster Road, Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA, 90650

Talk about LOCATION!!! This cozy Norwalk 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, corner lot home is close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Walk in via the front gate, passed the porch and double doors, and you enter right into the formal living room with the kitchen to the left. Tile flooring and newer paint. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and new cabinets about 2 years ago. As you enter the hallway, you have the guest bathroom to the left, and the first bedroom to the right. This bedroom has direct access to the side yard of the house. The Master Bedroom was extended and there is a walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom has a walk-in shower, separate jetted tub, vanity, and toilet. There is direct access to the garage from the Master Bedroom which can be sealed in order to convert the garage into an ADU. There is a water softener and tankless water heater behind the garage. The lot has RV space, sliding security gates, tandem uncovered parking, a dog run and there is a shed that is included with the purchase. Buyer to take over the solar lease. Thank you for showing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Farmers Market#Street Food#Nutrition#Food Drink#The L A Almanac#Google Maps#Ebt#Wic
kcrw.com

Nourishing a community: How a family restaurant built a legacy in Echo Park

Natalia Molina is a professor of American studies and ethnicity at USC. Also a gifted storyteller, Molina has a knack for evoking Los Angeles — its families and its communities — as it once was. In her recent book, “A Place at the Nayarit – How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community,” she paints a picture of The Nayarit, an Echo Park restaurant opened in 1951 by her grandmother Doña Natalia Barraza.
LOS ANGELES, CA
younghollywood.com

Los Angeles Flea Markets You Need to Visit this Summer!

(SoCal Nation/TikTok/@socalnation) If you’re spending this Summer in the Los Angeles area and are in need of a fun, unique experience, we have a solution — flea markets! Not only do flea markets offer vintage, one-of-a-kind clothing that probably no one else will have (hello, individuality complex), they’re also a great way to connect with and support your local community while buying second-hand items and helping reduce waste! In L.A., there are tons of flea markets to visit and explore, but we’ve narrowed down a list of the essential spots to hit!
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

22111 Main Street 8, Carson, Los Angeles County, CA, 90745

Located in an exceptionally convenient and desirable location of Carson resides this meticulously renovated home in a secure gated community. This impressive home flaunts the perfect example of comfortable indoor living with a low maintenance backyard fulfilling the outdoors Southern California lifestyle you’ve dreamed of! The front door opens to a foyer that expands to a powder room, ample space for storage, garage access, and glass sliding doors that lead to the backyard. Floor 2 flaunts an open concept floor plan with a generous sized loving room that opens to the dining area and gourmet kitchen with a large pantry. This home’s floor plan is remarkable as the bedrooms are private from the entertainment areas. The third floor boasts a romantic owner’s suite with an upgraded walk in shower, dual sink vanity, and walk in closet. There are two other bedrooms that share a bathroom along with a laundry area. Shopping (South Bay Pavilion Mall…), fine dining, recreation, supermarkets (Ralph’s, Target, …), and healthcare options are all conveniently and closely located. The easy access to the 405 and 110, freeways all puts Downtown Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California within reach. With so many upgrades including: flooring, custom wood shutters, bathrooms, yard landscaping, and more; come check out this gem today and make it yours!
CARSON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nenc-la.org

Small Businesses Rental Relief Round 2

The Economic Workforce Development Department is preparing to launch another round of the small business rental relief program this coming Monday, July 11. Grants will be of up to $15,000 or six months of back rent, whichever is less. The grant may be used for rent payments that were incurred on or after March 1, 2020 until May 1, 2022. To be eligible, businesses must be for-profit, operate and be located in a commercial storefront within Los Angeles city limits. Click here to learn more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
ACTON, CA
point2homes.com

2742 Cabrillo Avenue 308, Torrance, Los Angeles County, CA, 90501

Set within the Meridian at Cabrillo, a 55+ community in Torrance, this immaculate residence offers the best in modern living. Built in 2006, its striking façade and enviable location will instantly leave you in awe while inside the approximately 690 sqft, 1-bedroom, 1-bath layout. Discover an elegant open floor plan enhanced by freshly painted walls and newly installed carpet. Relax in your living area or savor a refreshing nightcap on your balcony under the stars and enjoy the view of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The avid home chef will relish the kitchen highlighting granite countertops, complete appliances, and wooden cabinetry.The main bedroom features soft carpeting flowing underfoot and a neutral-toned palette for an idyllic ambiance. The bath showcases a shower/tub combo. Plus, there's a bonus room that's ideal for use as a den or a small office for working remotely. Having your own stacked washer and dryer means you'll avoid those tiring trips to do laundry. An expansive central courtyard with a fountain, tables, chairs, and umbrellas is the ultimate setting for guests to appreciate fresh air, sunlight, and outdoor conversation. Other must-have perks include central air conditioning and gated parking for your convenience.As a resident, you can take advantage of such clubhouse amenities as a full kitchen and dining area, a TV lounge, and a patio with BBQ facilities for dining alfresco with new or old friends. In the fitness room on the third floor, you'll have an assortment of exercise machines. Enjoy the benefits of living close to Torrance and Wilson Parks with easy access to Redondo Beach, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, plus shopping, beaches, and freeways. This appealing, move-in-ready home could be all yours, so experience the laid-back lifestyle you deserve while it's still available!
TORRANCE, CA
kcrw.com

Echo Park’s Nayarit, “The Bear,” dips, tlayudas

Historian and professor Natalia Molina reveals how her grandmother’s restaurant, Nayarit, brought the immigrant community together in 1960s Echo Park. In the new FX series “The Bear,” actor Jeremy Allen White plays Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a chef with struggles both in and out of the kitchen. A creamy base like sour cream, dried aromatics and a bit of acid, cooking columnist Ben Mims levels up homemade dips. LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison heads to South Central for a Oaxacan specialty. When Gacia Tachejian couldn’t find coffee she liked in the Valley, she began roasting her own before opening Laidrey in Tarzana. Christine Tran of the Los Angeles Food Policy Council explains the findings of a recent report that examines why 600,000 residents eligible for SNAP benefits have not accessed resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

4131 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA, 90807

Welcome to 4131 Cedar Ave located in the coveted Virginia Country Club neighborhood! This 1930 colonial home has been completely reimagined and impeccably restored by Alison White Homes and Mindy Laven while still maintaining its historical integrity. With over $1M in improvements, no expense was spared on details and materials to make this one of the most special and unique homes in Long Beach. This 5 bed, 4 bath, 3956 sq.ft. home is perfectly situated on an oversized 10,028 sq.ft. estate-sized lot featuring a resort style yard with a sparkling pool and spa with baja shelf, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink and refrigerator, a built-in fire pit with bench seating, 2 brick patios, a large limestone dining area and beautiful grounds with synthetic grass. This gorgeous backyard is wonderfully laid out and is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just quiet time reading and relaxing with your toes in the water. Brand new 528 sq.ft. finished garage with electric car charger, epoxy floors and french doors to yard, can also be converted into an ADU for addl options such as a home office, gym or mother-in-law unit. (There is addl parking behind the garage.) This amazing home showcases endless upgrades including being taken mostly down to the studs, but kept original detailing and moldings throughout, including 10" crown molding in living and dining rooms, an incredible stair banister, original interior doors and a hidden speakeasy preserved from the 1930s prohibition room. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, doors, windows and flooring throughout. Fabulous open floorplan featuring a large kitchen, breakfast area, great room and a grand living room with original fireplace. The chef's kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 2 apron front sinks, walk-in pantry with custom shelving, butler's pantry, Thermador appliances and La Cornue range with custom plaster hood. Separate formal dining room & powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs master retreat offers an oasis of beauty and light featuring French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and yard, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and ensuite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and soaking clawfoot tub. 2 bedrooms share a hall bath and 2 addl bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Separate laundry room completes the upstairs. Accredited school district, close to VCC Golf Club and freeways.
LONG BEACH, CA
point2homes.com

9618 Paramount Boulevard, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

This home has it all! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Downey with an inviting living room, primary bedroom with its own private bathroom, a beautifully remodeled hall bathroom that’s practically all new, an updated kitchen with an adjacent large dining area, good-conditioned hardwood floors through out, and central air and heat. The backyard has so much to offer including a large grass area, newer block wall on one side and vinyl fence for extra privacy, 2 car detached garage, a carport to park even more cars, and best of all… a detached room that has been converted into an amazing home theater system with black out shades on the windows, a large screen, a projector, and newer laminate wood floors. The home itself and the theater room are decorated perfect. Such an inviting home you will want to see for yourself!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

Sixth Street Viaduct: LA's long-awaited structure finally opens

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Sixth Street Viaduct, which will connect Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District and replace one of the city's most iconic structures, officially opened Sunday following the third straight day of community celebrations. "It is in many ways the embodiment of what Los Angeles strives...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy