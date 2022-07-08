ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Used 3rd-Gen Echo Dot Smart Speakers Are Just $10 Right Now at Woot

By Zarrin Ahmed
CNET
 2 days ago

Need an Echo Dot for another room in your house, or are you wanting to try Echo Dot for the first time? Grab one for the low price of $10 on Woot today. This 2018 3rd-gen...

#Smart Speakers#Bluetooth Speakers#Smart Home#Echo Dot
