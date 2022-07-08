ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wrigley: Lake Region District Health Board violated open meeting laws

By Ty Schonert
Cover picture for the article(Devils Lake, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the Lake Region District Health Board...

DEVILS LAKE, ND
Law Enforcement Escort Planned for Brandon Sola

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
FARGO, ND
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Traill, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 07:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Traill; Walsh The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Western Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota Northern Norman County in northwestern Minnesota Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Western Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Traill County in southeastern North Dakota Eastern Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 734 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mandt to near Arvilla to near Sherbrooke, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Emerado, Grand Forks AFB and Mekinock around 740 AM CDT. Portland, Mayville and Grand Forks around 750 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Cashel, Mallory, East Grand Forks, Bygland, Davidson, Cummings and Hillsboro. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 97 and 181. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND

