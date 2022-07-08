ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Up to 35% on a These Great Smartwatches During Mobvoi's Prime Week Sale

By Hannah Baldwin
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobvoi's Prime Week Sale is happening now. You can save up to 35% off on a TicWatch from now until July 14. TicWatch is a great way to have the smartwatch experience with a lower impact on your wallet. TicWatch offers the same basic functions as an Apple Watch but uses...

