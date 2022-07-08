Funnel Cloud spotted near Wahpeton

Effective: 2022-07-10 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Richland The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Norman County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northern Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Cass County in southeastern North Dakota North central Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 833 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shelly to near Kragnes to near Kindred, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Lockhart and Averill around 840 AM CDT. Comstock, Wolverton and Felton around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Flaming, Fertile, Hitterdal, Rindal, Barnesville, Ranum, White Earth Nation and Lawndale. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 42 and 68. Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 348 and 352. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 1 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

