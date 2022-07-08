ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahpeton, ND

Funnel Cloud spotted near Wahpeton

By Ty Schonert
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wahpeton, ND) -- Weather forecasters say a funnel cloud was spotted...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Funnel cloud reported near Wahpeton Thursday afternoon

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A funnel cloud was spotted near Wahpeton on Thursday afternoon, and soon after, photos and videos from our Valley News Live viewers started pouring in. A video shared by Bruce Cossette estimates the storm was two or three miles west of Wahpeton. The funnel...
WAHPETON, ND
wdayradionow.com

First Avenue East to close Monday in West Fargo for concrete repairs

(West Fargo, ND) -- First Avenue East will close beginning Monday, July 11th, between 5th Street East and 6th Street East for concrete repairs due to road buckling. Road buckling commonly occurs when the air temperature shifts from moderate to extreme heat. The warmer the temperature, the more the pavement material expands and leads to buckles.
WEST FARGO, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Richland The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Norman County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northern Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Cass County in southeastern North Dakota North central Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 833 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shelly to near Kragnes to near Kindred, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Lockhart and Averill around 840 AM CDT. Comstock, Wolverton and Felton around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Flaming, Fertile, Hitterdal, Rindal, Barnesville, Ranum, White Earth Nation and Lawndale. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 42 and 68. Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 348 and 352. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 1 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASS COUNTY, ND
Bring Me The News

Body found in Red River at Moorhead identified

A body that was found in a river along the border of North Dakota and Minnesota earlier this week has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh was the man found on Wednesday floating in the Red River near Moorhead. Police noted that Chieh does not have a permanent address but has ties to Fargo, North Dakota.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wahpeton, ND
valleynewslive.com

One person injured in motorcycle v. car crash

CLAY COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was injured following a collision with a car on I-94 just east of Moorhead on Saturday night. Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were traveling west on the interstate when the motorcycle hit the back of the car. The motorcycle then...
AG Week

Ryan Thorpe, manager of North Dakota's largest ethanol plant, dies

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, has died. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, according to his obituary from Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Thorpe lived in Fargo with...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funnel Cloud#Weather Forecasters
kvrr.com

Cruise night showcases nice rides at Moorhead Center Mall

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – It was a rocking good time full of horsepower at Moorhead Cruise Night. Gearheads showed off their cars’ muscle and how they restored them. Mall businesses like Kreps Family Farm had food and items for sale. Uptown performed many songs like Kryptonite by Three...
MOORHEAD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Bring Me The News

Body pulled from Red River in Moorhead

A body was recovered from the Red River near Moorhead on Wednesday. Police said at about 12:30 p.m., they learned a group of youths had found the body washed up on the shoreline of the river near the 1000 block of 7th Street North. Authorities confirmed that the body had...
valleynewslive.com

Food, music and fun at 2022 Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair is back for 10 days packed with food, music, rides, games, and family fun!. The 2022 fair kicks off Friday, July 8 when gates open at 11 a.m. Grandstand Entertainment includes performances from 3 Doors Down, Tim McGraw,...
96.5 The Walleye

Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy night for the Fargo Police Department as they responded to several calls for disturbances and physical altercations that took place downtown. FPD officers responded to a report of an assault. in the 0 block of broadway around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
redlakenationnews.com

Venting on Facebook costs angry Minnesota beekeeper $370,000

Venting on social media proved costly for a Minnesota beekeeper, who now must pay $370,000 to a couple who sold him bees that later died. A Traverse County jury made the award to Nancy and Keith Budke of Wheaton, Minn. The Budkes, in the bee business for more than 40 years, sold 75 Texas hives to Nick Olsen of Maple Lake.
WHEATON, MN
newsdakota.com

Law Enforcement Escort Planned for Brandon Sola

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

BREAKING: Large police presence near 13th Ave S in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Page Drive South in Fargo, in the area of Applebees and Perkins on 13th Ave S. We’re working to gather information from police. One neighbor tells us she heard what she described as loud pops. There appear to be several evidence markers on the ground. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest.
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo man arrested for attempted murder in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested 19-year-old Omar Deronjic of West Fargo for attempted murder on Friday night. Officers responded to a disturbance call at the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane where witnesses said a man was displaying a gun. They found a victim...
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy