Helbiz to Bring its Mobility Services to Orlando, FL

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022--

Helbiz (NASDAQ; HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it will be opening operations in Orlando, FL this month.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005053/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The company will launch with its newest e-bike model, featuring the latest GPS technology, which identifies no-ride zones and automatically slows riders down in designated areas. The lightweight model is equipped with a Shimano 3-speed hub for better energy efficiency and an enclosed front basket with a phone holder to protect small items while riding. The permit granted is for up to 400 e-bikes.

“ We’re thrilled to introduce our newest e-bike model in Orlando, further expanding our presence in Florida,” said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. “These lightweight bikes are a great, safe addition to our micro-mobility fleet. As temperatures rise this summer, we’ve already seen great adoption with our e-bikes across several markets as users look for transportation alternatives that can give them a little boost.”

The e-bikes will be available starting mid-July in Downtown Orlando. Riders can unlock the e-bikes for $1 and then 39 cents per minute. Helbiz provides free helmets for riders to order at Helbiz.com/safety and for pick up at local businesses, including Drunken Monkey Coffee.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005053/en/

CONTACT: For media inquiries:

Matt Rosenberg

Head of Communications, NA

press@helbiz.com

+1 (646) 726-2146For investor inquiries:

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

+1 (323) 240-5796

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES HARDWARE FLEET MANAGEMENT TRANSPORTATION TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE STATE/LOCAL TRAVEL OTHER TRANSPORT TRANSPORT BIKING/CYCLING PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT

SOURCE: Helbiz

PUB: 07/08/2022 08:45 AM/DISC: 07/08/2022 08:46 AM