New Castle County, DE

Police Investigating New Castle-Area Double Shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Castle County Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Thursday. Officials said o at approximately 11:54 in the morning, patrol officers were...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#New Castle County Police#White Hall#Christiana Hospital
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN THE COMMUNITY OF WHITEHALL

(New Castle, 19720) Earlier today (July 7th), at approximately 11:54 A.M., Patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Auburn Drive in the community of White Hall for the report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon the officer’s arrival, they learned that a 33-year-old male and a 29-year-old...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

