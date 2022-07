This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. While Prime Day doesn't officially kick off until Tuesday, July 12, the deals are already in full swing. Amazon likes to offer subscribers plenty of early deals ahead of the big day, and this year is no exception. Right now, you'll find tons of deep discounts on tons of handy home gadgets and appliances, but you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later if you see something you like. Many of these deals won't be sticking around through the end of Prime Day.

