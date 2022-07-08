ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Police search for person who fatally shot man at WA business

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FERNDALE, Wash. (AP) — The Ferndale Police Department has identified and is searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing a business owner in northwest Washington Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for 49-year-old Todd D. Andersen on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to a news release from the city of Ferndale. Andersen is believed to be driving a rented silver 2020 Dodge Charger with Oregon license plates, according to the release.

Andersen is suspected of shooting and killing 58-year-old Douglas Scoggins of Ferndale at Pioneer Post Frame, according to the Bellingham Herald.

Ferndale police were called at 12:04 p.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting at a business on Portal Way, according to the release. Officers found Scoggins dead after being shot multiple times.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” city officials said. “Members of the public who have information about Mr. Andersen’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Ferndale Police Department by calling 911. “This is an active homicide investigation and more details will be released as they become available to the public.”

