CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our recent active weather pattern shifts away from our area, setting up a very pleasant weekend. Temperatures tonight should be able to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s as dry air reaches us via northeasterly winds. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to mid 80s each day with abundant sunshine. We’ll also have much more comfortable dew point levels, leading to a less muggy feel.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO